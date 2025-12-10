Ja’Marr Chase Reclaims No. 1 Spot in Week 15 Wide Receiver Projections & Rankings

The Marvin Harrison Jr. Appendix issue turned into a fantasy windfall for Michael Wilson and the game managers who added him to their rosters. He was the top wide receiver in Week 14 (11/142/2 on 16 targets – 37.20 fantasy points), giving Wilson three impactful days over the past month (15/185 and 10/118). His target opportunity (56 – 14 per game) over this span has been absolutely wild, giving his usage before Week 11 and his previous career.

Puka Nacua (35.70) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (28.20) finished second and third in fantasy points for the week. There were only five other wideouts that scored over 20.00 fantasy points.

Tee Higgins (27.20)

Ryan Flournoy (26.50)

Christian Watson (24.90)

D.K. Metcalf (21.80)

Zay Flowers (20.60)

2025 Best Fantasy Football Wide Receivers

Here are the top 12 wide receivers in scoring average in PPR leagues after 14 weeks:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (22.19)

Puka Nacua (21.66)

George Pickens (18.92)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (17.96)

Drake London (17.80)

Ja’Marr Chase (17.17)

Davante Adams (16.29)

Nico Collins (15.43)

A.J. Brown (14.83)

Chris Olave (14.32)

Michael Pittman (14.07)

Jayden Waddle (13.59)

Week 14 Wide Receiver Bust

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers’ passing attack has been a mess over their last three games (118/0, 160/2, and 139/1), creating fewer opportunities for their wideouts (8/78, 14/122/2, and 7/60). Their wide receivers open the year with over 190 yards receiving in four (19/232/3, 15/214/2, 17/195/1, and 24/239/2) of their first six games. McConkey caught only one of his five targets in Week 14 for 12 yards, giving a second bust week (3/13 in Week 11) in three games.

Runner Up: Justin Jefferson (3.10 fantasy points) has been a missing link in the Vikings' passing games over the past two weeks (2/4 and 2/11 on 10 combined targets). He’s scored under 9.0 fantasy points in four of his past five starts after opening the year with at least 11.00 fantasy points in eight contests.

Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be ranked in a way that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections Preview

Here’s a look at our opening Week 15 top 12 wide receiver projections:

Shawn Childs

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

With difference-maker stats over the next three weeks, Chase can earn his number one draft ranking in season-long contests. In Joe Burrow’s first game back against the Ravens in Week 13, he caught only seven of his 14 targets for 110 yards. In 2024, Chase dominated Baltimore in two games (10/193/2 and 14/177/2). After 12 games, the Bengals’ top wideout only has five touchdowns, while on a path to catch 129 passes for 1,438 yards.

Shawn Childs

The Ravens rank 24th in wide receiver defense (441.80 fantasy points). They’ve allowed 13 touchdowns to wideouts, with them gaining 13.0 yards per catch. Much of the damage came in three games (BUF – 20/240/1, KC – 13/169/3, and HOU – 17/179/4) over their first five games. Baltimore faced four subpar quarterbacks (J.J. McCarthy, Dillon Gabriel, Tyrod Taylor, and Aaron Rodgers) over the past five weeks.

Chase looks poised for a monster game. His targets should be top shelf, and he has the tools to score multiple touchdowns in this favorable matchup.

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay had Reed back on the field in Week 14 after missing 10 games. He had six touches and four targets in Week 14 vs. the Bears. Reed gained 53 combined yards with four touchdowns. The Packers had him on the field for 47% of their plays as their WR3.

Shawn Childs

The Broncos sit 10th in wide receiver defense (362.60 fantasy points). They allow only 10.9 yards per catch, with wideouts scoring a league low six touchdowns.

Keenan Allen (7/65/1)

DeVonta Smith (8/114)

Wan’Dale Robinson (6/95)

CeeDee Lamb (7/74)

George Pickens (7/78)

Nico Collins (7/75)

Terry McLaurin (7/96/1)

His matchup isn’t ideal this week against the Broncos, but Reed can work the short areas of the field, and the Packers will give him some chances in the run game. Denver’s top CB Patrick Surtain will try to shut down the rising Christian Watson, giving more targets to another Green Bay wide receiver. Over his 36 career games in the NFL, Reed had 18 touchdowns.

