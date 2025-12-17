Week 16 Running Back Projections & Rankings: De’Von Achane Rises Despite Tua Benching

The running back pool delivered four impact players in Week 15. Travis Etienne led the way with 31.50 fantasy points despite struggling in the run game (12/32). His success came from three touchdowns on his three receptions for 73 yards.

James Cook (31.10)

Bijan Robinson (30.50)

TreVeyon Henderson (30.10)

Four other backs scored over 20.00 fantasy points>

Tyrone Tracy (24.70)

Josh Jacobs (23.20)

D’Andre Swift (22.80)

Kyren Williams (21.80)

Best Fantasy Football Running Backs in 2025

Here are the top 12 running backs ranked by scoring average in PPR leagues after 15 weeks:

Christian McCaffrey (24.59)

Jonathan Taylor (23.08)

Jahmyr Gibbs (22.67)

Bijan Robinson (21.20)

De’Von Achane (20.76)

James Cook (19.19)

Josh Jacobs (16.57)

Javonte Williams (16.22)

Kyren Williams (16.19)

Travis Etienne (15.81)

Saquon Barkley (14.68)

Chase Brown (14.46)

Week 15 Fantasy Football Running Back Bust

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) warms up ahead of the Green Bay Packers game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

The every-other-week saga of Gibbs continued in Week 15. His best value over his last eight games came after an outcome below his scoring average (36.80, 38.20, 55.40, and 37.00 fantasy points), followed by these outcomes (5.80, 19.60, 11.60, and 9.80). A challenging matchup against the Rams’ defense yielded only 58 combined yards on 17 touches, with four catches.

Runner Up: Jonathan Taylor (13.10 fantasy points) has been bust over his last four matchups (83/304/1 – 3.7 yards per rush with eight catches for 58 yards), which parallels the Colts’ four-game losing streak. In his defense, each opponent ranked in the top eight against the run.

Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be ranked, and they won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Week 16 Fantasy Football Running Back Projections Preview

Here’s a look at our opening Week 16 top 12 running back projections:

Shawn Childs

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

A change at quarterback for the Dolphins could lower Achane's scoring ceiling against the porous Bengals’ defense. He’s gained over 100 combined yards in six consecutive contests while having a three-game streak with over 100 rushing yards at home (22/174/2, 21/120, and 22/134/1). Achane averages 24.61 fantasy points at home while scoring seven of his 11 touchdowns.

Shawn Childs

Cincinnati ranks last in running back defense (437.70 fantasy points). They allow 5.5 yards per carry and 9.4 yards per catch, with backs scoring 19 touchdowns. Nine offenses scored 30.00 fantasy points from their running backs, highlighted by the Jets’ success (25/198/2 with seven catches for 58 yards).

Based on his matchup, Achane looks poised to be a difference-maker in Week 16. Quinn Ewers has a lot to prove in his first NFL start, but the Dolphins’ offense runs through their star running back.

Emanuel Wilson, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (23) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Lambeau Field. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

In short-roster formats at Yahoo and ESPN, Wilson could be back in the free agent pool. Josh Jacobs looks to be trending toward a scratch in Week 16, giving the Packers’ backup runner a winning opportunity vs. the Bears. His first start this year led to an impact game (28/107/2 with two catches for 18 yards).

Shawn Childs

The Bears allow 4.8 yards per rush to running backs, showcasing the potential of Green Bay’s run game in this matchup. Chicago sits 16th vs. running backs (308.70 fantasy points) while allowing 12 touchdowns to backs. Three offenses have been successful against the Bears with their running backs.

Detroit (26/155/2 with four catches for 14 yards)

Las Vegas (25/200/1 with three catches for 28 yards and two scores)

Pittsburgh (18/160/1 with six catches for 30 yards)

Green Bay relies on its running backs to move the ball and to score at the goal line. Watson should have plenty of touches this week, with Chris Brooks also banged up.

