Week 16 Wide Receiver Projections & Rankings: Trust DJ Moore in the Playoffs

A high-scoring matchup vs. the Rams in Week 15 led to Amon-Ra St. Brown (13/182/2) leading wide receivers in fantasy points (41.40) in PPR formats. No other wideout scored over 30.00 fantasy points. Eight players scored between 20.00 and 28.00 fantasy points.

Puka Nacua (27.90)

Jameson Williams (26.40)

Courtland Sutton (24.30)

Nico Collins (23.50)

Ja’Marr Chase (23.20)

D.J. Moore (22.90)

Troy Franklin (20.80)

Chris Olave (20.50)

Best Wide Receivers in 2025 Fantasy Football

Here are the top 12 wide receivers in scoring average in PPR leagues after 15 weeks:

Puka Nacua (22.14)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (21.91)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (19.64)

George Pickens (18.01)

Drake London (17.80)

Ja’Marr Chase (17.60)

Nico Collins (16.04)

Davante Adams (15.92)

Chris Olave (14.90)

A.J. Brown (14.61)

Wan’Dale Robinson (13.60)

Jameson Williams (13.54)

Week 15 Wide Receiver Bust

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

With fantasy championships on the line, Pickens has left the building over the past two weeks (5/37 and 3/33). He had his second-lowest fantasy output (6.30) in Week 15 on six targets. His scoreless streak sits at three games.

Runner Up: Justin Jefferson (4.20 fantasy points) has been a bust player over his last three games (2/4, 2/11, and 2/22) despite J.J. McCarthy looking better over his past two starts (163/2 and 250/2). He had a touchdown called back last week, and he was open on another play in the end zone, but Jefferson failed to catch the pass.

Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be ranked in a way that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Week 16 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections Preview

Here’s a look at our opening Week 16 top 12 wide receiver projections:

Shawn Childs

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. The Bengals were shut out, 24-0. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chase draws the WR1 seed in Week 16 again. He performed well in catches (10), receiving yards (132), and targets (16) vs. the Ravens, but he failed to catch the needed touchdowns to produce an impact output for his favorable matchup. Scoring (five TDs) has been an issue for him this year, but his targets (155 – 11.9 per game) have been better than in 2024 (10.3 per game).

Shawn Childs

The Dolphins have played well defending wide receivers (375.90 fantasy points – 7th), highlighted by them gaining only 11.5 yards per catch. Miami does allow a high catch rate (66.0%) to wideouts. Six teams have scored at least 30.00 fantasy points from their wide receivers.

Los Angeles Chargers (16/155/1)

New Orleans (15/160/2)

Chase needs volume of targets to reach his expected ceiling, which will be helped by Tee Higgins not playing. Joe Burrow must play better and deliver passing touchdowns in this matchup.

DJ Moore, Chicago Bears

With Rome Odunze out last week with a foot injury, Moore had a better opportunity for targets against the Browns. He struggled in his two previous games on the road (2/37 and 1/-4), making him a challenging start in the fantasy market. Moore made the best of his five targets, leading to four catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Over the past seven weeks, he delivered two other playable outcomes (4/89/1 and 5/64/2).

Green Bay lost its top pass-rusher last week, which should be a win for Caleb Williams’ passing window and Moore’s target. The Bears lost two weeks ago to the Packers while holding Moore to just one catch for minus four yards. I expect him to be much better in Week 16, supported by better success last season (7/62 and 9/86/1). I expect him to be a free agent in shallow, short roster formats.

Click HERE to view our full Week 16 Wide Receiver Projections & Rankings!

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: