Week 17 Quarterback Projections, Updated Rankings: Jacoby Brissett Claims Top Spot

Quarterback scoring was up in Week 16, leading to six players scoring over 30.00 fantasy points in four-point passing touchdown formats. Matthew Stafford led the way with 457 passing yards and three touchdowns (35.45 fantasy points) despite playing without Davante Adams and facing a top-tier defense (Seattle Seahawks).

Trevor Lawrence (299 combined yards with three touchdowns) beat his challenging matchup on the road vs. the Broncos’ defense, resulting in him being the best quarterback scoring over the past two weeks (47.60 and 33.95). His success has given teams competing for overall championships from Week 15 to Week 17 a massive edge so far.

The 49ers’ offense offers a much higher scoring ceiling with Brock Purdy back behind center. He scored over 30.00 fantasy points in back-to-back games (30.15 and 34.85), highlighted by him passing for five touchdowns in Week 16 with 306 combined yards. Before the season, San Francisco appeared to have the best postseason schedule in fantasy leagues, and that theory has proven true over the past two weeks.

Justin Herbert (33.20)

Joe Burrow (32.05)

Jared Goff (30.20)

Ten other quarterbacks scored over 20.00 fantasy points.

Best Quarterbacks in 2025

Here's the top 12 quarterbacks by scoring average after 16 weeks:

Josh Allen (25.83)

Matthew Stafford (24.16)

Drake Maye (23.62)

Jacoby Brissett (23.47)

Patrick Mahomes (23.83)

Dak Prescott (22.92)

Trevor Lawrence (22.71)

Jalen Hurts (22.15)

Jared Goff (21.85)

Bo Nix (21.55)

Justin Herbert (21.38)

Caleb Williams (21.33)

Week 16 Quarterback Bust

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Heading into last week, Allen had a red flag of a possible down game due to his 2025 resume on the road. The Bills moved the ball well on the ground (29/164/3), but all of the scoring came via a running back. With Buffalo playing from the lead early, they only had 19 pass attempts, resulting in Allen scoring only 8.20 fantasy points, putting his supporters in a deep hole in the fantasy postseason.

Runner Up: Jaxson Dart (1.35 fantasy points) had no answer for the Vikings’ defense. He rushed for only seven yards, with empty stats in the passing game (7-for-13 with 33 yards and no TDs).

Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be ranked, and they won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Week 17 Fantasy Football Quarterback Projections Preview

Here are the top 12 projected quarterbacks for Week 17:

Shawn Childs

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

With a shootout expected in Cincinnati between the Cardinals and Bengals, both quarterbacks rank first and second this week. Brissett draws the number one ranking in Week 17. He comes off his worst game (218 combined yards with one touchdown) since taking over the starting job in Week 6. Over his last nine games, Brissett averaged 317 combined yards, 2.1 touchdowns, and 42.8 passes per game.

Shawn Childs

The Bengals have allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks (360.30) in four-point passing touchdown leagues. They gain 8.1 yards per pass attempt with 33 touchdowns (30 passing and three rushing). Cincinnati also has extreme risk vs. tight ends (105/1,362/15 on 148 targets). Three quarterbacks scored over 30.00 fantasy points.

Bo Nix (333 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Caleb Williams (333 combined yards with three touchdowns and a receiving touchdown)

Josh Allen (339 combined yards with four touchdowns)

Despite his success, Brissett had yet to post a game with over 30.00 fantasy points. There will be many passes in the air in this game, giving the Cardinals plenty of scoring chances. I have him projected to pass for 330 yards, with 2.5 touchdowns, and to rush for 13 yards.

