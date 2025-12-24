Week 17 Running Back Projections, Updated Rankings: Christian McCaffrey Leads the Way

In the fantasy market, an underperforming player with a high draft price point can leave its supporters out of the fantasy postseason in many cases. For the teams that survive, that player can reward them with impact outcomes with low ownership. Chase Brown was the top-scoring running back in Week 16 (32.90 fantasy points) in PPR formats, thanks to scoring three touchdowns with 109 combined yards and four catches.

Over his last eight games, Brown scored 164.10 fantasy points, with check marks in all categories in fantasy scoring. He climbed to 10th at the running back position, putting him within a touchdown of reaching his expected outcome on draft day.

Christian McCaffrey (32.60) and Ashton Jeanty (31.80) were the only other running backs to score over 30.00 fantasy points. Ten other backs scored between 21.00 and 29.90 fantasy points.

Best Fantasy Football Running Backs in 2025

Here are the top 12 running backs ranked by scoring average in PPR leagues after 16 weeks:

Christian McCaffrey (25.12)

Jahmyr Gibbs (22.68)

Jonathan Taylor (22.67)

Bijan Robinson (21.77)

De’Von Achane (20.57)

James Cook (19.67)

Kyren Williams (15.88)

Travis Etienne (15.86)

Josh Jacobs (15.85)

Chase Brown (15.69)

Javonte Williams (15.56)

Saquon Barkley (15.11)

Week 16 Running Back Bust

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Jacobs came into last week with knee and ankle issues, setting the stage for a limited role vs. the Bears. The Packers had him on the field for 39% of their plays, leading to 48 combined yards and two catches on 14 touches. He finished 50th in running back scoring (5.80 fantasy points).

Runner Up: Javonte Williams (6.30 fantasy points) posted his worst game of the season in Week 16. A neck issue has limited his touches over the past two weeks. Dallas gave him RB1 snaps (57%), but he gained only 43 combined yards with two catches on 11 touches.

Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be ranked, and they won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Week 17 Fantasy Football Running Back Projections Preview

Here’s a look at our opening Week 17 top 12 running back projections:

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

With two weeks to go in the season, McCaffery is now a long shot to gain over 1,000 yards receiving. He needs eight catches to reach 100 for the third time in his career while sitting at 849 receiving yards. The 49ers have given him 372 touches this year, leading to 1,888 combined yards with 16 touchdowns. He comes off his third impact game (32.60 fantasy points – 146 combined yards with two touchdowns and six catches).

The Bears will give up big plays in the run game (4.7 yards per carry) to running backs while grading better in defending them in the passing game (6.3 yards per catch). Chicago sits 14th in fantasy points allowed (326.00) in PPR formats. They’ve allowed 12 touchdowns to backs. Three offenses scored over 30 fantasy points.

Detroit Lions (26/155/2 with four catches for 14 yards)

Las Vegas Raiders (25/200/1 with three catches for 28 yards and two scores)

Pittsburgh Steelers (28/160/1 with six catches for 30 yards)

McCaffrey has a touchdown in 12 of his 15 starts, highlighted by a five-game scoring streak (seven TDs). Last week, the 49ers created bigger running lanes for him (21/117 – 5.6 yards per carry), an area he has struggled with this season (3.7 yards per rush). I have him projected to gain 139 combined yards with a touchdown and six catches.

