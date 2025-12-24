CeeDee Lamb Climbs Week 17 Wide Receiver Projections & Updated Rankings

Puka Nacua's ride was sensational last week. He caught 12 of his 16 targets in Week 16, leading to 225 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Over the past three weeks, he scored 110.10 fantasy points in PPR formats (28/573/4) while gaining an impressive 20.5 yards per catch. He jumped Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the lead in wide receiver scoring (334.30 fantasy points) for the season while playing one fewer game.

The only other impact showing from a wideout last week came from Chris Olave (10/148/2 on 16 targets). Nine wide receivers scored over 20.00 fantasy points.

Parker Washington (26.50)

George Pickens (26.00)

Alec Pierce (24.60)

Jaxon Smith-Nijgba (23.60)

Stefon Diggs (22.80)

Zay Flowers (22.20)

D.J. Moore (21.90)

Courtland Sutton (20.60)

Quentin Johnston (20.40)

Best Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in 2025

Here are the top 12 wide receivers in scoring average in PPR leagues after 16 weeks:

Puka Nacua (23.88)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (22.03)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (18.95)

George Pickens (18.55)

Drake London (18.27)

Ja’Marr Chase (17.75)

Chris Olave (16.23)

Davante Adams (15.92)

CeeDee Lamb (15.83)

Nico Collins (15.60)

A.J. Brown (14.89)

Courtland Sutton (14.01)

Week 16 Wide Receiver Bust

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs upfield after catching a swing pass in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants

A no-show by the Giants’ offense in Week 16 led to Robison falling outside the top 12 wide receivers after catching only three of his six targets for 19 yards. He also had a rush for three yards. He’s scored fewer than 9.00 fantasy points in five games this season.

Runner Up: Emeka Egbuka (5.00 fantasy points) demise in wide receiver rankings continued again last week. He scored under 10.00 fantasy points in eight of his previous 10 starts, but still ranks 19th in wide receiver scoring (59/919/6 on 119 targets). His catch rate (49.6%) is much lower than expected.

Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be ranked in a way that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Week 17 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections Preview

Shawn Childs

Here’s a look at our opening Week 17 top 12 wide receiver projections:

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Lamb extended his streak with over 1,000 receiving yards to five seasons last week, but 2025 will go down as a down year based on his early-round ADP. He has six catches or more in four consecutive games, with three resulting in over 100 yards receiving (7/112/1, 6/121, and 6/111). Lamb continues to underachieve in touchdowns (3) while averaging 15.83 fantasy points per game in PPR formats.

Shawn Childs

The Commanders rank 23rd vs. wide receivers (506.90 fantasy points). They allow 13.4 yards per catch with wideouts catching 16 touchdowns. Nine offenses have scored over 30.00 fantasy points from their wide receivers.

Las Vegas Raiders (14/247/3)

Seattle Seahawks (13/237/3)

Detroit Lions (16/237/2)

Earlier in the year, Lamb caught five of his eight targets for 110 yards and one touchdown against Washington. He is the top-rated wide receiver this week (9/134/1) in Week 17, while his teammate (George Pickens) is also on a path for a big game (7/113/1).

Click HERE to view our full updated Week 17 Wide Receiver Projections!

