CeeDee Lamb Climbs Week 17 Wide Receiver Projections & Updated Rankings
Puka Nacua's ride was sensational last week. He caught 12 of his 16 targets in Week 16, leading to 225 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Over the past three weeks, he scored 110.10 fantasy points in PPR formats (28/573/4) while gaining an impressive 20.5 yards per catch. He jumped Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the lead in wide receiver scoring (334.30 fantasy points) for the season while playing one fewer game.
The only other impact showing from a wideout last week came from Chris Olave (10/148/2 on 16 targets). Nine wide receivers scored over 20.00 fantasy points.
- Parker Washington (26.50)
- George Pickens (26.00)
- Alec Pierce (24.60)
- Jaxon Smith-Nijgba (23.60)
- Stefon Diggs (22.80)
- Zay Flowers (22.20)
- D.J. Moore (21.90)
- Courtland Sutton (20.60)
- Quentin Johnston (20.40)
Best Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in 2025
Here are the top 12 wide receivers in scoring average in PPR leagues after 16 weeks:
- Puka Nacua (23.88)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (22.03)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (18.95)
- George Pickens (18.55)
- Drake London (18.27)
- Ja’Marr Chase (17.75)
- Chris Olave (16.23)
- Davante Adams (15.92)
- CeeDee Lamb (15.83)
- Nico Collins (15.60)
- A.J. Brown (14.89)
- Courtland Sutton (14.01)
Week 16 Wide Receiver Bust
Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants
A no-show by the Giants’ offense in Week 16 led to Robison falling outside the top 12 wide receivers after catching only three of his six targets for 19 yards. He also had a rush for three yards. He’s scored fewer than 9.00 fantasy points in five games this season.
Runner Up: Emeka Egbuka (5.00 fantasy points) demise in wide receiver rankings continued again last week. He scored under 10.00 fantasy points in eight of his previous 10 starts, but still ranks 19th in wide receiver scoring (59/919/6 on 119 targets). His catch rate (49.6%) is much lower than expected.
Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be ranked in a way that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 17 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 17 top 12 wide receiver projections:
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Lamb extended his streak with over 1,000 receiving yards to five seasons last week, but 2025 will go down as a down year based on his early-round ADP. He has six catches or more in four consecutive games, with three resulting in over 100 yards receiving (7/112/1, 6/121, and 6/111). Lamb continues to underachieve in touchdowns (3) while averaging 15.83 fantasy points per game in PPR formats.
The Commanders rank 23rd vs. wide receivers (506.90 fantasy points). They allow 13.4 yards per catch with wideouts catching 16 touchdowns. Nine offenses have scored over 30.00 fantasy points from their wide receivers.
- Las Vegas Raiders (14/247/3)
- Seattle Seahawks (13/237/3)
- Detroit Lions (16/237/2)
Earlier in the year, Lamb caught five of his eight targets for 110 yards and one touchdown against Washington. He is the top-rated wide receiver this week (9/134/1) in Week 17, while his teammate (George Pickens) is also on a path for a big game (7/113/1).
Click HERE to view our full updated Week 17 Wide Receiver Projections!
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs