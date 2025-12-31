Jaxson Dart Climbs Week 18 Quarterback Projections & Updated Rankings

As this week moves toward Sunday, many players will be shut down for Week 18. Based on the early betting lines, the Chargers will sit Justin Herbert, and the Packers should roll with a third-string quarterback (Clayton Tune). Las Vegas could also turn to Aidan O’Connell vs. the Chiefs with Geno Smith out.

With season-long contests ending on Monday night, here’s a look at the top five scoring fantasy quarterbacks over the past three weeks in four-point passing touchdown formats:

Trevor Lawrence (108.30)

Brock Purdy (105.95)

Drake Maye (87.55)

Matthew Stafford (79.50)

Bo Nix (75.10)

Midseason, Trevor Lawrence was trending toward the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues due to Travis Hunter suffering a torn ACL and Brian Thomas struggling to catch the ball (30/420/1 on 60 targets) while missing three games with shoulder and foot issues.

The Jaguars also played without their starting tight end (Brenton Strange) for six weeks. Jacksonville solved the Hunter injury by acquiring Jakobi Meyers, who breathed life into Lawrence's passing success until the rest of their injured receivers regained their health and form over the past month or so.

In Week 17, three quarterbacks posted impact games in fantasy points.

Brock Purdy (40.95)

Malik Willis (35.40)

Drake Maye (35.00)

Over the past three weeks, the 49ers’ offense started to run on all cylinders, leading to five field goals and 16 touchdowns over their 28 possessions. They scored an offensive touchdown on 53.6% of their drives. Purdy passed for 893 yards over his three starts, with 11 passing touchdowns and success on the ground (15/83/2). He gained an impressive 9.2 yards per pass attempt with success in his completion rate (74.2%). The 49ers have the most complete offense in the NFC, suggesting another trip to the Super Bowl for Purdy if his top skill players stay healthy.

Ten other quarterbacks scored over 20.00 fantasy points. Here are the top 12 quarterbacks in scoring average after Week 17:

Josh Allen (25.89)

Brock Purdy (25.61 – 8 games)

Drake Maye (24.33)

Patrick Mahomes (23.82 – 14 games)

Matthew Stafford (23.80)

Dak Prescott (23.10)

Jacoby Brissett (23.02 – 12 games)

Trevor Lawrence (367.40)

Caleb Williams (21.64)

Bo Nix (21.59)

Jalen Hurts (21.39)

Justin Herbert (21.20)

Week 17 Quarterback Bust

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to throw a pass in heavy rain against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

The weather was a factor in the Eagles/Bills game in Week 17 in Buffalo. Hurts had no running lanes (three carries for five yards) while posting his worst passing game (13-for-27 for 110 yards and one touchdown) on the year. He enters Week 18 with three consecutive games with fewer than 200 passing yards while failing to score a running touchdown since Week 12.

Runner Up: The Lions’ passing offense train wrecked last week in Minnesota. Jared Goff committed five turnovers, leading to 197 passing yards and one touchdown.

Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be ranked, and they won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Week 18 Quarterback Projections Preview

Here are the top 12 projected quarterbacks for Week 18:

Shawn Childs

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

After a disastrous showing in Week 16 vs. the Minnesota Vikings (1.35 fantasy points), Dart was the fourth-best quarterback last week. He passed for 207 yards while gaining his fantasy edge in the run game (9/48/2). Over his 11 starts, Dart scored higher than 20.00 fantasy points in nine matchups, highlighted by four games (32.25, 29.15, 29.70, and 27.15).

Shawn Childs

The Dallas Cowboys allow the most fantasy points (425.15) to quarterbacks in four-point passing touchdowns formats. They gained 7.8 yards per pass attempt with 40 touchdowns (33 passing and seven rushing). Twelve quarterbacks have scored at least 25.00 fantasy points.

In Week 2, the Giants, under the guidance of Russell Wilson, scored 37 points in Dallas. They passed for 450 yards with three touchdowns, while dominating with their wide receivers (19/370/3 on 26 targets). Jaxson Dart doesn’t have the services of Malik Nabers, but his ability to run and matchup gives him the top quarterback matchup in Week 18. This contest has an over/under of 51.5, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-30s with a slight chance of precipitation.

