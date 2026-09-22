Week 3 College Fantasy Football Winners & Losers: Trinidad Chambliss Takes Center Stage

Week 3 provided a dramatic realignment across the college football landscape, as heavyweight clashes and late-game heartbreak reshaped the national picture. From statement home victories to fourth quarter collapses, these were the programs and player performances whose stock changed the most following Saturday's results.

Biggest Winners

Ole Miss Rebels

Player Highlight: Trinidad Chambliss (QB)

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) smiles after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chambliss put on an absolute clinic in the Rebels' marquee 33-24 victory over No. 7 LSU. He spearheaded the offense by posting 363 passing yards and three total touchdowns, constantly manipulating the LSU secondary and keeping the Tigers' defense off-balance. Ole Miss gained 485 total yards, held a 34:12 to 25:48 advantage in time of possession, and converted 8-of-15 third downs while holding LSU to just 3-of-11. Following the win, the 3-0 Rebels surged to No. 4 in the AP Top 25, firmly establishing themselves as an SEC title and College Football Playoff contender.

The Fantasy Take: Slicing up an elite LSU defense for 363 yards and 3 scores proves his ceiling is absurdly high. In leagues where he was drafted as a QB2 or matchup streamer, he's officially elevated to QB1 status with high-volume passing and goal-line rushing upside.

Kentucky Wildcats

Player Highlight: Kenny Minchey (QB)

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) looks to pass the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minchey delivered an ice-cold performance under pressure, leading unranked Kentucky into College Station to stun No. 9 Texas A&M 31-21. Logging an efficient 252 passing yards and two touchdowns, Minchey executed cleanly in high-leverage situations to snap the Aggies' long home winning streak. Kentucky posted a +2 turnover margin, converted 3-of-3 red-zone trips into touchdowns, and limited Texas A&M to just two explosive plays over 20 yards. The Wildcats proved they possess the physical capability and quarterback play to trade blows with the SEC's elite.

The Fantasy Takeaway: Minchey proved he can handle noise on the road, making him a viable streaming option during heavy bye weeks.

Louisville Cardinals

Player Highlight: Keyjuan Brown (RB)

Sep 19, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (5) carries the ball against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the fourth quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While quarterback Lincoln Keinholz accounted for 229 total yards and three scores, it was Brown who set the relentless tone in Louisville's 41-31 knock-out win over No. 16 SMU. Brown gashed the Mustangs for 163 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 19 carries, averaging 8.6 yards per rush. Louisville piled up 512 yards, went 4-for-4 in the red zone, and jumped to No.16 in the AP Poll, positioning themselves squarely in the middle of the ACC championship and Playoff race.

The Fantasy Take: High-efficiency volume in an explosive offense is the holy grail of fantasy football. Brown out-touched and out-produced the rest of the Cardinals' backfield against SMU, turning 19 touches into a massive fantasy day.

Miami Hurricanes

Player Highlight: Darien Mensah (QB)

Mensah turned in a historic, record-setting performance during the Hurricanes' 33-20 victory over Wake Forest. He set an ACC single-game record by completing 24 consecutive passes, finishing the afternoon 30-of-34 for 220 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He completed 88.2% of his passes, maintained a 168.2 passer rating, and led four sustained scoring drives of 70+ yards. Mensah's surgical precision has elevated the Hurricanes offensive ceiling into elite national territory.

The Fantasy Take: Efficiency translates directly into fantasy safety. Setting an ACC record with 24 consecutive completions against Wake Forest, Mensah demonstrated a absurdly high floor. While 220 yards isn't a huge yardage total, zero turnovers paired with 3 passing scores and elite completion rates makes him a dream start in Superflex and 12-team leagues.

West Virginia Moutaineers

Player Highlight: Jahiem White (RB)

White served as the centerpiece of a dominant ground attack that propelled West Virginia to a38-27 upset victory over No. 25 Virginia. Spearheading a unit that rushed for 248 yards, White repeatedly moved the chains to help the Mountaineers control the ball for nearly 36 minutes and force three Virginia turnovers. Undefeated at 3-0, West Virginia's physical style behind White has transitioned the program from a Big 12 darkhorse into a genuine narrative in the conference race.

The Fantasy Take: White's heavy workload in West Virginia's ball-control offense gives him a safe, volume-driven floor as an RB/Flex option for fantasy managers who need consistent touches.

Biggest Losers

Texas A&M Aggies

Player Focus: Marcel Reed (QB)

Reed and the Aggies' offense stalled at the worst possible moments during a painful 31-21 home loss to unranked Kentucky. Texas A&M converted only 4-of-14 third downs and committed two costly turnovers inside the Kentucky 30-yard line, preventing the Aggies from regaining momentum. Texas A&M also committed eight penalties for 75 yards, allowing Kentucky to rack up 410 total yards. As a result, the Aggies plummeted 14 spots to No. 23 in the AP Poll, taking a massive hit to both their ranking and national perception.

LSU Tigers

Player Focus: Sam Leavitt (QB)

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks to pass the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt and the LSU offense went cold when it mattered most, missing a prime opportunity in a 33-24 road loss against Ole Miss. The transfer quarterback struggled under heavy pressure, leading to a dismal 3-for-11 mark on third down and limited productivity in the passing game. LSU dropped from No. 7 to No.10 in the AP Top 25. While the Tigers remain in the expanded Playoff picture, Leavitt and company now face an uphill battle with zero margin for error moving forward through a grueling SEC schedule.

NC State Wolfpack

Player Focus: CJ Bailey

Sep 11, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against Richmond Spiders at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite playing a strong game overall, Bailey was at the center of a catastrophic late sequence that turned potential victory into complete heartbreak. Holding a 31-28 lead with six seconds remaining, a mishandled high-snap exchange resulted in a lost fumble deep in Wolfpack territory, allowing Vanderbilt to recover and score the winning touchdown as time expired. NC State outgained Vanderbilt 420 to 335 total yards and won time of possession, but three total turnovers and that final disaster sealed one of the season's most painful collapses.

Houston Cougars

Player Focus: Conner Weigman (QB)

Houston's Conner Weigman gestures at the line of scrimmage against Texas Tech during a Big 12 Conference football game, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Weigman put the team on his back in a 28-26 thriller against No. 13 Texas Tech, but fell fractions of an inch short of heroics. Trailing by two in the final minute, Weigman took a direct snap on a two-point conversion attempt and plunged for the goal line, but his effort was ruled short upon video review. Despite matching Texas Tech with 395 total yards and holding the Red Raiders to 33% on third down, Houston's 1-for-4 mark on red-zone touchdown conversions left crucial points on the board.

SMU Mustangs

Player Focus: Kevin Jennings (QB)

Sep 19, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) passes the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the fourth quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jennings fought hard to keep the Mustangs in a shootout, but his efforts were negated by a defensive collapse in a 41-31 loss to Louisville. SMU's defense surrendered 512 total yards and 8.2 yards per rushing attempt without recording a single takeaway. The loss caused SMU to fall six spots from No. 16 to No. 22 in the AP Poll, placing tremendous strain on Jennings and the offense to play near-flawless football as their ACC and Playoff margins tighten.