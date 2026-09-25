Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings For All Positions (Updated): What To Do With Drake Maye And Colston Loveland?

It's Friday, and we are well on our way to our third fantasy football Sunday. After a busy week around the NFL, we are updating our rankings for every position. These are our updated overall rankings for Week 3.

Quarterbacks

You won't see any huge surprises near the top of the rankings, but things really start to get shaken up once you get beyond the top-10 quarterbacks. With Sam Darnold expected to return after missing Week 2, he climbs into our QB1s as the QB11 overall. We also had Jameis Winston come in as the QB17, which is actually a bit lower than earlier in the week. That is one spot ahead of the struggling Justin Herbert.

Running Backs

There have been a ton of great running backs so far this season, but that makes it harder to rank them. Especially with a lot of new faces in the mix and some of the usual suspects beginning to see their production slip.

We have stars like Christian McCaffrey down in the RB9 spot, and De'Von Achane is the RB12. This is something that never happened as recently as last season. However, rising stars like Kenneth Walker III and D'Andre Swift have forced their way up the rankings.

Wide Receivers

We already had two of our WR1s play on Thursday Night Football, and they did not disappoint. While there is nothing all that crazy near the top of the rankings, injuries have really shaken things up.

Although Puka Nacua, Zay Flowers, and Nico Collins have not been officially ruled out, they have all been removed from the rankings, and the rest of the rankings reflect their absence. Navigating all these injuries will be key for fantasy owners trying to survive this early section of the season.

Tight Ends

Tucker Kraft and Kyle Pitts may have been duds on Thursday night, but the tight ends have been very good so far this season. Maybe just not the ones we expected to be good. Colston Loveland has been terrible, Brock Bowers has been hurt, and Dalton Kincaid could be having his breakout campaign.

We have reacted to these changes, and our rankings reflect that. There are also a lot of injured quarterbacks, which is impacting the rankings for not only the quarterbacks, but all the offensive fantasy positions.

Rankings For All Positions: Week 3

More Fantasy Sports On SI News