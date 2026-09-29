Week 4 IDP Fantasy Football Rankings: Brian Burns Is Lost For The Season, And Anthony Hill Jr Continues To Rise

Week 4 is here, so it's time to put Week 3 in the rearview. While the vast majority of fantasy football owners only have to focus on the offensive stars and grab a team defense, that's not the case for some of us.

IDP owners start individual defensive players at their defensive position. It's twice the amount of work, but it's also double the fun and double the excitement. Now we are focused on both sides of the ball with more players in each game.

However, we also know it's much tougher to get information on defensive players. That's why we are here to make sure you have the latest rankings. These are our fantasy football IDP rankings for Week 4.

Linebackers

The linebackers are the heart and soul of an IDP lineup. Their combination of high-tackle numbers and big-play upside makes them extremely valuable. While there are a lot of options, you still want to get them right because they are major impact players.

We don't have a ton of huge discrepancies in our rankings aside from Titans LB Anthony Hill Jr., who is ranked very low in ECR. This is likely just some expert rankers not catching up with what's going on in Tennessee yet. Hill has taken over the every-down LB role and has 34 tackles in just three games.

Defensive Linemen

The linemen are generally the most boom-or-bust of all the positions. If you have an elite option, they are game changers, but they aren't always easy to come by. There are only a handful in the league.

Things got even tougher this week, with Brian Burns going down with a torn ACL and being lost for the season. This comes with Myles Garrett already on IR. Currently, Will Anderson Jr. is now our top defensive lineman.

Defensive Backs

The safeties are usually the better and safer options of the defensive backs because they tend to have more consistent tackle numbers. Nevertheless, there are some corners who do bring a lot of value both with tackles and, of course, interceptions. Big-play safeties are also very valuable, especially if you can find one that blitzes with regularity. Slot corners have also gained a lot more value in recent years.

Fantasy Spots On SI IDP Rankings: Week 4

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