Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings For All Positions (Updated): Ja'Marr Chase And Kyle Monagai Injuries Change Things

We have reached another Friday, and our Week 5 fantasy football Sunday is just around the corner. A lot has changed this week with a ton of injuries popping up, so we wanted to update our rankings so you have the most up-to-date information. These are our updated fantasy football rankings for every position in Week 5.

Quarterbacks

As we've gotten deeper into the week, it has looked more and more like Lamar Jackson isn't going to play. Because of this, we have pulled him out of the rankings. Jayden Daniels has also made a big jump after returning to a full practice and looking like he's set to return with a new elbow brace.

Jacoby Brissett also climbed into the top five, and Jameis Winston has jumped into the top 10. Our quarterback rankings are not close to the ECR this week, so be sure to check them out and set your lineup accordingly.

Running Backs

Injuries have begun to pile up for the running backs, with a big one being Kyle Monangai, who is coming off a breakout week. He is reportedly dealing with both a thumb and a turf toe injury, with the toe injury being the bigger issue.

There are also some concerns about Rhamondre Stevenson that have shot TreVeyon Henderson up our rankings. If Stevenson or Monangai are ruled out, D'Andre Swift and Henderson could both climb even higher.

Wide Receivers

It feels like almost every team has an injured wide receiver. The Bengals could be without both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Both Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are dealing with injury issues in Minnesota.

The list goes on with Ladd McConkey hurt, Mike Evans not practicing, and Carnell Tate being added to the injury report late in the week. This is a position to monitor closely because it can change drastically with each news drop.

Tight Ends

The tight ends are the one position that hasn't changed much during the week. They have been pretty locked up, and all we got were a few little tweaks. It's good to see that ECR has caught up with us and put Trey McBride in the top spot. Not only is he the best tight end, but he also has an incredible matchup.

Fantasy Football Rankings (Updated): Week 5

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