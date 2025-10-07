Javonte Williams And Rico Dowdle Surge Up The Week 5 Running Back Touches Report
After five games into the 2025 NFL season, five of the top 15 running backs drafted have underperformed expectations or suffered an injury. The most significant failures in yards per rush by running backs have been the San Francisco 49ers (3.2), Philadelphia Eagles (3.6), and Cincinnati Bengals (3.0).
Chris McCaffrey and the 49ers’ backs have overcome their shortfall in running room by ranking volume of rushes (121 – 4th most). The Bengals and Ravens running backs are tied for the fewest rushing attempts (81). Saquon Barkley is gaining only 3.2 yards per carry, compared to 5.8 in 2024. He has no runs of 20 yards or more (17 in 2024).
Top 15 Running Backs: ADP vs. FPPG
Here's the top 15 running backs drafted in 2025 and their rank in fantasy points per game in PPR formats after five weeks:
- Bijan Robinson (22.10 – 3rd)
- Jahmar Gibbs (19.14 – 6th)
- Saquon Barkley (16.10 – 10th)
- Christian McCaffrey (24.78 – 1st)
- Ashton Jeanty (15.22 – 12th)
- Derrick Henry (12.26 – 25th)
- Chase Brown (9.90 – 33rd)
- De’Von Achane (18.50 – 7th)
- Bucky Irving (18.25 – 14th due to missing one game)
- Jonathan Taylor (24.26 – 2nd)
- Josh Jacobs (18.13 – 8th)
- Kyren Williams (17.32 – 9th)
- TreVeyon Henderson (8.42 – 37th)
- Omarion Hampton (15.40 – 11th ~ placed on the IR)
- James Cook (19.18 – 5th)
Top Running Back Touches In Week 5
In Week 5, Rico Dowdle carved up the Dolphins’ defense for 234 combined yards with a touchdown and three catches on 26 touches. Over his previous 28 rushes this year, he gained only 3.0 yards per carry. The only running back to touch the ball more last week was Christian McCaffrey (30 times), but he gained only 2.6 yards on his 22 rushing attempts. His fantasy edge comes from his receiving value (39/387/3). McCaffrey has gained 57.8% of his yardage via catches.
Here’s a top at the running backs with 20 or more touches in Week 5:
Note: I added three highlighted stat columns: TCH = touches, FPTs = fantasy points in PPR scoring, and FPT/T = fantasy points per touch (PPR)
In Week 4, 16 running backs touched the ball 20 times or more. There were only seven backs that scored over 20.00 fantasy points in PPR formats in Week 5, four of which were probably found in the free agent pool this year in shallow formats at Yahoo and ESPN.
The Cardinals gave Michael Carter 22 touches last week on 58% of their snaps. Despite a productive day in fantasy points (18.30), he gained only 2.8 yards per carry and 4.4 yards per catch. Arizona could flip its running back rotation this week. Emari Demercado had a highlight 72-yard run, but decided an extra two to three inches was a bit too much for him to carry the ball into the endzone. Bam Knight was on the field for 16% of Arizona’s plays.
- Rico Dowdle (32.40)
- Kyren Williams (32.10)
- Jonathan Taylor (31.60)
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt (28.00)
- Christian McCaffrey (27.90)
- Javonte Williams (26.90)
- Rachaad White (23.10)
Top Running Back Touches Through Five Weeks
Here are the top 12 running backs in touches after five games:
Javonte Williams continues to be the biggest running back surprise in 2025. He already has six touchdowns while scoring at least 19.00 fantasy points in four of his five games. The Cowboys have had him on the field for 80% and 77% of their snaps over the past two weeks. He ranked fourth in running back scoring (104.50) in PPR formats, and Dallas is the fourth-highest scoring team (151 points) in the NFL. Williams is averaging 1.10 fantasy points per touch, which ranks first among the top 12 running backs in touches. Jonathan Taylor (1.08) is a step behind him while having 14 more touches on the year.
Top 2025 Running Backs In Fantasy Points Per Touch
Here are the top 12 running backs in fantasy points per touch (PPR) with 48 touches or more:
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt (1.31)
- Javonte Williams (1.10)
- Kenneth Gainwell (1.10)
- De’Von Achane (1.09)
- Bijan Robinson (1.08)
- Rhamondre Stevenson (1.06)
- Rachaad White (1.05)
- Jahmyr Gibbs (1.04)
- Woody Marks (0.98)
- David Montgomery (0.97)
- RJ Harvey (0.97)
- Christian McCaffrey (0.95)