Week 6 Fantasy Football IDP Rankings: Dre Greenlaw And TJ Edwards Absence Will Make Room For Two Sleepers

It has been a great year for IDP fantasy football, but we are about to get hard this week with byes and injuries. This will be the toughest week to set our lineups so far. We are going to try to get through this week.

As if IDP leagues weren't difficult enough, now we have a week like this in front of us. We are going to try to help you make sure you get the right players in your lineup this week. These are our fantasy football IDP rankings for Week 6.

Linebackers

We are missing a ton of stars this week, including Jacob Rodriguez, who has been one of the biggest breakout stars of the year. Still, there are plenty of big names to help us get through, like Fred Warner, Ernest Jones, and Alex Singleton. As you dig deeper, you'll start to find sleepers like Jaden Duggar and D'Marco Jackson climbing the rankings as well, who could still be on your waiver wire.

Defensive Linemen

Brian Burns and Myles Garrett are hurt, Aiden Hutchinson is on a bye, and a lot of us IDP owners who thought we had elite defensive lines have been left scrambling. Will Anderson is our top defensive end, and it's not particularly close. Arvell Reese comes in as the DL2, but he's not DL eligible in a lot of formats and probably shouldn't be.

These rankings continue to drastically change weekly. One player we really like this week is George Karlaftis going up against Justin Herbert, who we have 10 spots above ECR.

Defensive Backs

The top of the DB rankings are a few familiar faces, with Kyle Hamilton and Budda Baker, but things start to look different from there. There are a ton of players on the rise at DB, and quite a few players either aren't playing this week or aren't playing as well as we had hoped. These may be the rankings you want to check out the most because they look so different from how they did in Week 1.

IDP Rankings: Week 6

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