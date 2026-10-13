Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Drake Maye Climbs While Justin Herbert Plummets

We are well on our way toward Week 6, and it's time to start setting our lineups for Week 6. Of course, we have to start at the top with the quarterbacks. This position has changed more and more with each passing week due to all the injuries and surprise performances this season. It's interesting to see how things are shaking out. These are our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 1.

Quarterbacks: Week 6

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

As usual, Allen is still sitting at the top of the rankings once again. Unless he has a horrific matchup and someone has a very favorable matchup, this is where he will be just about every week. His rushing upside gives him too much value to drop him. He is probably the best fantasy quarterback of all time.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

It's good to see Maye back near the top of the rankings. After two monster performances and AJ Brown potentially having his 21-day practice window opened up, things are looking up for Maye. He has put his horrific start behind him and should be a high-end QB1 moving forward.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

We have Mahomes five spots above ECR (expert consensus rankings) because we love the whole situation for him this week, even if Rashee Rice isn't available. The undefeated Chiefs are hosting the winless Los Angeles Chargers coming off a bye week. Los Angeles is a disaster and is only getting worse. Kansas City is going to do whatever they want in this game.

QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Shough is four spots above ECR in our rankings against the New York Giants. We understand why he dropped after his terrible performance last week, but we are chalking that up to a brutal matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. He should bounce back just fine this week.

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

It's time for our weekly Justin Herbert watch, who we had ranked lower than anyone else heading into this season. He has dropped all the way down to the QB25 slot.

Predictably, things have gone horrifically wrong for Herbert this season, but this is even worse than we expected. There is no reason to even keep him on your roster, and you can probably find a better option in Superflex leagues.

Quarterback Rankings: Week 6

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