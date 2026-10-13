Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Javonte Williams Slips While JK Dobbins Climbs

We have reached Week 6, and it's time to set our lineups. This is a tough week for running backs with all the injuries and bye weeks. It is not going to be easy to decide who to start and who to sit. That's why we are here with our rankings to help you make the tough decisions. These are our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 6.

Running Backs: Week 6

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

With Jahmyr Gibbs on a bye week, Robinson takes our top spot in the rankings in a matchup against the Chicago Bears. He should have another monster day this week as the Falcons continue to lean on him to help carry their offense.

RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Just barely behind Robinson comes Walker. The undefeated Chiefs are going to dismantle the winless Chargers at home, coming off a bye week. By the time we get into the fourth quarter, the Chiefs are going to be pounding the ball over and over, and Walker will probably have already scored a touchdown.

RB Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

We have Williams four spots below ECR (expert consensus rankings). I have no issue with him; he has a great matchup against the Green Bay Packers and should have a great day. He is still our RB11, so it's not like we dropped him outside of the RB1s. It just so happens that we like a few other guys better than him who we view as having a bit more upside.

RB JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

With Sean Payton back calling the plays, it was all Dobbins, all day in Week 5. He has a middle-of-the-pack matchup against the Seattle Seahawks this week, and we expect him to once again see up around 20 touches. While the Seahawks are a bit scary, they have only been average against fantasy running backs, which is why we have Dobbins four spots above ECR.

RB Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers

I didn't think I was overly high on Vidal, but it turns out he's sitting 12 spots above ECR. We placed him one spot above Keaton Mitchell, who we have two spots below ECR. Where we differ from the consensus is clearly the potential pecking order in the Chargers' backfield.

RB Raheim Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Sanders is also currently 12 spots above ECR. However, the Browns' backfield is a disaster this week, and a lot can change. His ranking could drastically drop or climb based on what happens with the health of this backfield during the week, Sanders health included.

Running Back Rankings: Week 6