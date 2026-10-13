Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Dalton Kincaid Drops And Darren Waller Rises

With Week 5 right behind us and Week 6 immediately in front of us, it's time to get our lineups set. The tight ends were loaded coming into the draft and have been highly productive this season.

However, it's not necessarily all the highly drafted tight ends who have been the most productive. The rankings have already been shaken up, and it's still early in the season. These are our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 6.

Tight Ends: Week 6

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

McBride once again comes in as our top tight end. We trust him more than any other tight ends, which is why he is ranked two spots ahead of ECR (expert consensus rankings). While two spots isn't all that much, those two tight ends are Brock Bowers and George Kittle. Those are all tremendous options, but McBride holds the top spot of the three for us.

TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Kincaid comes in two spots below ECR. We understand the potential upside with him, but he also has such a low floor. He's a rare non-touchdown-dependent boom-or-bust tight end.

There is a chance he has one of his great weeks, but we don't trust him enough to have him any higher. He comes in right behind Dallas Goedert, who could be impacted by the status of DeVonta Smith.

TE Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Waller has been great this season, and we expect him to have an even larger role in the offense coming off the team's Week 5 bye. Let's not forget that he joined the Panthers right before the start of the season. During his impressive first four weeks, he was still working his way into shape and into the Carolina offense. He could take off for the remainder of the season.

TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

We have Higbee at 10 spots below ECR, and that's just because I'm out on the Rams' tight ends. There is too much risk involved for the rare reward, even if the upside is there. You never know how involved their tight ends will be in the passing attack, and then you don't know which ones will be getting the targets.

There are always a ton of tight ends on the field, but the targets go to Puka Nacua, and the touchdowns go to Davante Adams. No thanks to Higbee, and the same thing goes for Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen, and Max Klare.

Tight End Rankings: Week 6

More Fantasy Sports On SI News