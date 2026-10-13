Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Marvin Harrison Jr Sees A Boost, And Rashee Rice Is In Question

Week 5 is now behind us, and Week 6 is quickly approaching. It is time to get our fantasy football lineups set, and there is going to be a lot of focus on the wide receivers this week. Bye weeks and injuries have shaken things up, but the wideouts still make up the heart of your fantasy football teams.

We are going to make sure you have the right receivers in your lineups this week. These are our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 6.

Wide Receivers: Week 6

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Despite Puka Nacua seeing 24 targets on Monday Night Football and JSN facing the Denver Broncos, he still holds onto our top spot ahead of Nacua. That wouldn't be the case if the Broncos had a healthy Patrick Surtain II, but they don't, and we'd still take the upside of JSN over the volume of Nacua. Even though you're starting them both, so we are just splitting hairs here.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

You may see that we have Rice 29 spots ahead of ECR (expert consensus rankings), but that is only because of injury concerns, and we ranked him as if he were playing. If he doesn't play, he obviously won't be there.

Nevertheless, the drastic difference from ECR is only because of his health. Still, we would guess that we are still ahead of ECR even if he is fully cleared early in the week.

WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We have Egbuka 10 spots above ECR. He is significantly lower because of people still being skeptical of his undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels. That's a completely fair skepticism, and we don't even necessarily disagree.

Nevertheless, even with Daniels under center, we don't see ourselves starting any of the wide receivers right behind him over him. If Caleb Williams is locked in for a return, then we could revisit that comment.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Houston Texans

We are going off the assumption that Harrison will be playing this week. While it stands to reason that it could take him some time to get up to speed in Houston, there is also a real chance that Harrison wants to send a message, and both his quarterback and team want to help him send that message. Don't be shocked if he has a much larger role this week than expected. That's why we are 10 spots ahead of ECR on him.

Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 6

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