Week 7 IDP Fantasy Football Rankings: Jacob Rodriguez Is Back, And Amani Hooker Is On The Rise

Week 7 is here, and we are back for the most intense and in-depth fantasy football leagues. We are going to focus on IDP leagues, in which you start individual defensive players. IDP leagues take twice as much time and significantly more research, but they are also a lot more fun and exciting.

It's much more difficult to get information for IDP fantasy, so we are here to help you set your lineups. These are our IDP fantasy football rankings for Week 7.

Linebackers

After a rough Week 6, we get some big-time linebackers back like Jacob Rodriguez, Jordyn Brooks, and Jack Campbell. This is a light week for byes at the position, with Foyesade Oloukun, Frankie Luvu, and Terrell Bernard being the top options out.

Linebackers make up the heart of your IDP roster, so be sure to get all your top stars in your lineup. This position is one of the very few reasons to bother watching the Miami Dolphins vs the New York Jets this week.

Defensive Linemen

There are some studs at the top of the rankings this week, with Will Anderson coming in our top spot. Arvell Reese is second in the rankings, but he's not DL eligible on most formats; if we drop him, it changes his rankings as an LB and IDP based on how the rankings work. Because of this, when reading our rankings, you should always focus on the positions over the "IDP" section because they sometimes shift on their own.

There aren't many huge surprises in the rankings. However, at the same time, we don't have many linemen who match up with the expert consensus rankings either.

Defensive Backs

One defensive back that we want to shine some light on, who we somehow have 22 spots above ECR, is Amani Hooker. The Tennessee Titans safety has been an absolute monster this season. If you can get your hands on him, we suggest you do what you can to acquire him.

The DBs haven't been as consistent as we would have liked this season, and a lot of the stars have underperformed. However, there are a lot of other players on the rise who are helping out IDP owners in a major way.

IDP Rankings: Week 7

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