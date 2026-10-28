Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Featuring Brandon Aubrey, Will Reichard, Evan McPherson, And More

We are here to talk about kickers. No one wants them in fantasy football, yet they are still in so many leagues. Why? I have no idea, but here we are. As we set our lineups for Week 8, we will have to decide which guy is going to kick the ball through the yellow sticks, or fail to do so. This is what fantasy football is all about.

Kickers

K Bradon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

He's one of the best to ever do it when it comes to kicking field goals. He's extremely accurate and can make them from as far as any kicker to ever play the game. Despite a bit of a down year, we are going with the upside of Aubrey in our top spot. With all the randomness when it comes to kickers, it's hard to go wrong picking the best kicker, even in a down year.

K Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings

Reichard is the top kicker this season and comes in as our K2 overall. The Vikings should be scoring plenty of points against a terrible Detroit Lions defense, and Reichard should benefit. He should be in lineups this week.

K Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

McPherson benefits from that great Bengals offense, and we expect that to continue this week against the Tennessee Titans. You don't want to leave him on waivers this week. He should be one of the top kickers in the league this week and comes in as our K3 overall.

K Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

Dicker was supposed to be great this year, but he's been dragged down with everyone else in the Justin Herbert vortex. Even being able to make kicks from midfield hasn't been enough to overcome this nightmare.

We have him eight spots above ECR (expert consensus rankings) on the off chance he can hit a bomb, and he's still just K18 overall. The Chargers could be the most disappointing team I can remember ever.

Kicker Rankings

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