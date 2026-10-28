Week 8 IDP Fantasy Football Rankings: DeForest Buckner Being Traded Could Shift The Landscape

It feels like in a blink of an eye we went from drafting our fantasy football teams to reaching Week 8. It's almost Thursday again, so we need to get our lineups set for the upcoming week.

While most fantasy football players only have to focus on players on the offensive side of the ball, IDP players have to focus on every player who takes the field. While starting individual defensive players makes fantasy football a lot more fun, it also makes it a lot more difficult.

Not only are there twice as many players to keep track of, but it's twice as difficult to get information on them because everyone wants to focus on offense. That's where we come in.

We are going to make sure you have the right players in your lineups this week. These are our fantasy football IDP rankings for Week 8.

IDP

Linebackers

These are the players who score the most points on the defensive side of the ball. Their tackling gives them the safest floor, while their ability to rush the quarterback, force fumbles, and play the pass gives them massive upside and different ways to score fantasy points.

The linebackers with high tackle numbers will always be up near the top of the rankings. Edge rushers do hold some value as linebackers, but are much more valuable as defensive linemen.

Defensive Linemen

Linemen have the lowest floor, but they do have a ton of upside. On any given play, they can get a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery, which can go a long way in helping you win your week.

The issue is there aren't a ton of defensive ends who are consistent high-end producers. That's why an elite defensive lineman might be the most valuable piece on any IDP team.

Defensive Backs

Defensive backs tend to be the least consistent of any defensive position, but there are some who give you consistent tackle numbers. However, interceptions can skew their week drastically, and they are nearly impossible to predict.

Safeties are usually more valuable than cornerbacks, but corners have closed the gap a bit in recent years. Especially now that slot corners have become more of a defensive staple in the NFL.

IDP Rankings: Week 8

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