Week 9 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Brandon Aubrey And Will Reichard Lead The Way

We are back, begrudgingly talking about the position that no one wants to talk about. Of course, we are talking about kickers. Why are they still in fantasy football? Nobody knows, but they are, so we still have to do our best to get them right, because they can swing a fantasy football matchup.

There is nothing quite like watching a slugfest between world-class athletes come down to a kicker trying to put a ball between yellow sticks. That's the reality of the NFL sometimes, and it's the reality of fantasy football as well.

Unfortunately, we have to deal with this, so we'll help you make the best out of a bad situation and utilize these kickers to your advantage to help you win your week. These are our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9.

Kickers

K Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Aubrey is the best kicker in the NFL and has been for years. He is staying in our top spot this week. His big leg gives him a ton of upside, and his accuracy takes away the risk of your week being sunk by a kicker.

K Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings

Reichard has been fantastic this year. Not only has he been great, but the Vikings have the perfect combination of an offense that is good enough to drive down the field, but not quite good enough to get into the end zone far too often. You can make a strong case for him being the K1 on any given week.

K Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

Dicker is yet another star trapped in the Justin Herbert vortex. He was considered a high-end kicker to start the season and is now at the bottom of our rankings. This goes to show how much the offense impacts kickers, regardless of how good they are.

Kickers Rankings: Week 9

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