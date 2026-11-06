Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings For All Positions: Adjustments For Garrett Wilson, Cam Skattebo, And More

We have reached Friday, and we need to be ready for the weekend. It's time to put the finishing touches on our fantasy football lineups. Things have changed since earlier in the week when we initially set our rankings for a number of reasons.

So, we updated them to make sure you have all the latest information. These are our final fantasy football rankings for every position for Week 9.

Quarterbacks

Since earlier in the week, we found out that Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray, and most likely DeShaun Watson will miss this week due to injury. Tanner McKee also lost his starting job to Joe Milton in Philly.

They have all been removed from the rankings and have been replaced with Drew Lock, Carson Wentz, Shedeur Sanders, and Milton. It's been a crazy week for the position.

Running Backs

There are a lot of things to monitor closely with the running backs this week. We have questionable running backs like Cam Skattebo and uncertain backfields, like the New York Jets backfield with Breece Hall returning. Be sure to monitor the news when it comes to this position because a lot can still change between now and Sunday. We can still make small tweaks to the rankings if any drastic changes happen.

Wide Receivers

Not much has changed with the wide receivers this week. This is a week when the lineup you set on Wednesday will look very similar on Sunday. At least when it comes to the wide receivers. It's always nice when that happens.

Update: Garrett Wilson has been ruled out. Get him out of your lineups.

Tight Ends

There are some shakeups with the tight ends. Nothing huge, but there were some tweaks. Be sure to check them out and adjust your lineups accordingly.

D/ST

Jacksonville was our D/ST1, so that went well enough. There are a lot of great defenses with good matchups this week, which we love to see. However, there is one matchup that has the fantasy community divided that we all want to see. That's the Minnesota Vikings defense against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Kickers

Nothing changed with the kickers. We will let our rankings roll and see which offenses just happen to not convert on third down around the 30-yard line.



All Position Rankings: Week 9

More Fantasy Sports On SI News