Week 9 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Isaiah Likely Is Back, And Eli Raridon Is A Sleeper

One of the easier positions to figure out in fantasy football this season has been tight ends, with a few exceptions, of course. With Week 8 now behind us, we need to get our lineups set for Week 9.

While the tight ends have been pretty steady this season, there are some surprises this week. We are going to make sure you have the right tight end in your lineup this week. These are our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 9.

Tight Ends

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers comes in as our TE1 this week in a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Most weeks, he is battling with Trey McBride for the top spot. The 49ers being any easier matchup than the Seattle Seahawks gave Bowers the edge this week. We also still want to see more of McBride with Gardner Minshew, while we know what we are getting from Bowers and Kirk Cousins.

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Likely is back off his bye week, and we have him two spots above ECR (expert consensus rankings) in our TE4 spot. There are still some concerns about JJ McCarthy, but Likely has been impressive this season, and we expect him to continue to be. Get him right back in your lineups this week.

TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Strange comes in three spots ahead of ECR as a fringe TE1 in our TE13 spot. He is a solid option this week, and we like his upside on Thursday Night Football. He's not a must-start, but he's a strong start if you are looking for a tight end for Week 9.

TE Eli Raridon, New England Patriots

This is where we skew furthest from ECR. We have Raridon 13 spots ahead of ECR as our TE15. He could even have TE1 upside. This is, of course, under the assumption that Hunter Henry will be sidelined for Week 9.

If Henry plays, Raridon could still have some value, but he will drop significantly in the rankings. He could be a great option this week if you are looking to stream a tight end.

Tight End Rankings: Week 9

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