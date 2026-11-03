Week 9 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Zay Flowers Heads To The Bench, While Rashee Rice Rises

It's Week 9, and we have to get our fantasy football lineups set. Here, we are going to focus on the wide receivers. With all the injuries and bye weeks, it's tough to lock down the position, but we are going to help give you the best possible chance to win your matchup this week. These are our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9.

Wide Receivers

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

JSN is the top option this week. He's usually battling for this top spot with Ja'Marr Chase and Puka Nacua, and he came out on top this week. We expect him to dominate in a favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. His volume and production are astronomical, and we don't expect that to change this week.

WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

London climbs all the way up into our WR5 spot. He has a favorable matchup without disastrous weather, with Michael Penix Jr under center. When London gets those three things, he has consistently been an elite option. Penix and London have incredible chemistry, and he should thrive this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice comes in as a fringe WR1 and the WR13 this week. He is still by far the best option in Kansas City and showed that in his return from a hamstring injury last week in a tough matchup against the Denver Broncos. We love him this week against the New York Jets, who really struggle with those underneath routes where Rice tends to thrive.

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

This is extremely disappointing, but Zay Flowers comes in as our WR28 on Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We have zero faith in Joe Fagnano against the Jaguars' defense, especially after Flowers didn't score a single fantasy point last week. He is a shaky flex option for us heading into Week 9.

Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 9

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