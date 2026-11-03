Week 9 IDP Fantasy Football Rankings: Jeffrey Simmons Makes A Huge Impact With The Bears

We have put Week 8 behind us, and we now turn our attention to Week 9. It's time to get our fantasy football lineups set. However, we aren't just looking at the offensive stars.

While most fantasy football owners are focused on the offensive side of the ball, some of us also focus on the defense. Not team defenses, but individual defensive players.

IDP fantasy football is twice as difficult, but also twice as fun and far more exciting. You are watching every player on every play. However, it is also far more difficult to get reliable information. That's why we are here to help you get your lineups set. These are our IDP fantasy football rankings for Week 9.

IDP

Linebackers

We have most of the stars available this week, with Ernest Jones, Alex Singleton, and Jacob Rodriguez at the top. You want to get this position right because they are the heart and soul of your IDP lineup. This is where the majority of your defensive fantasy points will come from each week.

Defensive Linemen

The defensive linemen have a lot of boom-or-bust in them, but the focus here shifts to Jeffrey Simmons after Monday Night Football. He looked awesome in his first game with the Bears, and he is right near the top of your rankings. If you have to start a defensive tackle and Simmons is on your roster, you're in great shape.

Defensive Backs

The defensive backs have been a bit inconsistent this season, but we still have our studs. Kyle Hamilton holds the top spot this week, and he's followed by other stars like Evan Williams, Budda Baker, and Quentin Lake. Be sure to check these rankings from top to bottom because they've been changing a lot from week to week.

IDP Rankings: Week 9



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