Why Jaxson Dart is Not the Fantasy Football Breakout You Think He is in 2026

Jaxson Dart entered the NFL with the traits fantasy managers covet in a young quarterback. He has the arm strength to challenge defenses at every level, enough mobility to extend plays outside the pocket, and the toughness to finish runs near the goal line. Dart also showed an advanced feel for manipulating defenders with his eyes, allowing him to create big-play opportunities down the field.

His rookie season offered plenty of reasons for optimism. Dart topped 20 fantasy points in each of his first seven starts in four-point passing touchdown formats, including crossing the 30-point threshold once. His dual-threat ability fueled that production, as he rushed for seven touchdowns during that stretch. Even after missing time with a hamstring injury and later a concussion, he returned to finish strong, producing three more 20-point fantasy performances over his final four starts.

While Dart's upside is undeniable, he still has room to develop as a passer. He averaged 6.7 yards per attempt while completing 63.7% of his passes, illustrating that there is still growth ahead as he gains experience against NFL defenses. His biggest area for improvement is learning to protect himself.

Dart too often held onto the ball or fought for extra yardage instead of sliding or stepping out of bounds, exposing himself to unnecessary hits. That aggressiveness helped him produce 487 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 86 carries, but it also contributed to injuries. If he becomes more selective as a runner, a slight dip in rushing efficiency may follow, but the trade-off should be increased durability. Staying healthy for a full season would give Dart a much better chance to build on his impressive rookie campaign and post even stronger fantasy numbers in 2026.

Rookie Jaxson Dart Improvisation. pic.twitter.com/vbmHq2Ue8l — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) June 14, 2026

The Giants also did their part to strengthen the offense this offseason. Isaiah Likely gives Dart another reliable weapon at tight end, while the additions of Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Odell Beckham Jr. add depth to a receiving corps that features an insanely talented Malik Nabers. Despite a more well-rounded offense and a better coaching staff at the helm, is Dart ready to consistently perform as a QB1 in fantasy football?

Jaxson Dart 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

According to High-Stakes Expert Shawn Childs of FullTime Fantasy, Dart could be a value pick.

In early draft season in the high-stakes market, Dart is the 13th-ranked quarterback with an ADP of 119 in the National Fantasy Football Championship. New York wants to run a balance offense, and they do have a true, workhorse WR1 to lead their passing attack. The ceiling of Dart’s passing stats hinges on the success of his secondary wide receiver options.



If he stays upright for 17 games, his next step should be 4,200 combined yards with 30+ touchdowns. Dart is a viable cheat QB1, but I would make sure to also roster a strong second quarterback option just in case he takes another bad hit. I’m very interested in him this year based on his early price point. Shawn Childs

Although Dart has major upside, he is also one of the riskiest picks at the quarterback position. He has yet to prove that he can avoid big hits when scrambling for extra yards and could be without star wide receiver Malik Nabers for the first month of the 2026 campaign.

Malik Nabers injury update by Giants insider Jordan Ranaan:



He doesn’t believe that by Week 5 Nabers is going to be back to playing at an elite level by then



Says nobody knows when he’s going to be back



My take: Avoiding until after Training Camp PUP sends his ADP down pic.twitter.com/iVEw3jH3Qx — Zain Dhanani (@DhananiZain) July 9, 2026

For those reasons, I wouldn't bank on Dart being the upside quarterback many managers are anticipating as he prepares for Year 2. Dart falls just outside my top 12 quarterbacks, suggesting he is better suited as a backup option in 12-team leagues. Fantasy managers looking for a risk averse pick at this section of the draft should consider options like Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, or Patrick Mahomes versus taking a gamble on Dart.

Ultimately, I would rank him as the 13th quarterback and project roughly 4,000 combined yards and 25+ touchdowns.

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