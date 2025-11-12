Week 11 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections & Updated Rankings
The gap from the top wide receiver in Week 10 to the 10th-best player in PPR formats was only 4.20 fantasy points. No wideout scored over 25.00 fantasy points. Drake London (6/104/1) won the gold medal for wide receiver for the second consecutive week. Only three top 10 wideouts for the season scored over 20.00 fantasy points,
- Jameson Williams (23.90)
- Emeka Egbuka (23.50)
- Jalen Nailor (23.40)
- Nico Collins (22.60)
- Chris Olave (21.40)
- Ladd McConkey (20.70)
- Rome Odunze (20.60)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (20.30)
- Tez Johnson (20.20)
Best Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in 2025
Here are the top 12 wide receivers in scoring average in PPR leagues after 10 weeks:
- Puka Nacua (22.38)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (22.03)
- Ja’Marr Chase (21.00)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (20.24)
- Drake London (19.88)
- George Pickens (17.93)
- Davante Adams (16.98)
- Emeka Egbuka (16.29)
- Michael Pittman (15.00)
- Chris Olave (14.94)
- Justin Jefferson (14.67)
- DeVonta Smith (14.53)
Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Bust
DJ Moore, Chicago Bears
After showing growth in Week 9 (4/89/1), Moore appeared to be a winning fantasy start while having a favorable matchup against the Giants. Caleb Williams looked his way only four times, leading to no catches. The Bears had him on the field for 62% of their snaps, compared to over 85.7% for the season.
Runner Up: Garrett Wilson returned from his knee injury in Week 10, but he didn’t have an upside matchup against the Browns. The Jets had him on the field for 39% of their plays before exiting with a sprained knee. He posted a no catch game on three targets while expecting to miss another three games at a minimum.
Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be ranked in a way that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 11 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 11 top 12 wide receiver projections:
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Over his last five games, Chase had been a fantasy heater (6/110/2, 10/94/1, 16/161/1, 12/91, and 6/111), with his top outcome over this span coming against the Steelers. He is on pace to catch 144 passes for 1,560 yards and nine touchdowns. Last year, Chase scored in both his starts against Pittsburgh (6/86/1 and 10/96/1).
The Steelers’ defense has allowed the most catches (137) to wide receivers while ranking 31st in receiving yards allowed (1,742). Despite their weakness, wide receivers scored eight times.
- Garrett Wilson (7/95/1)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (8/103)
- Jordan Addison (4/114)
- Justin Jefferson (10/126)
- Ja’Marr Chase (16/161/1)
- Tee Higgins (6/96/1)
- Alec Pierce (6/115)
- Michael Pittman (9/115)
- Ladd McConkey (4/107/4)
Chase is the top-rated wide receiver this week based on his direction and matchup. The Steelers’ defense allowed 13 touchdowns and seven field goals over their last 46 possessions faced. Joe Flacco must get the ball out quickly in this game for Chase to continue to excellent fantasy ride. If so, the Bengals' top wideout will get many easy short catches while also creating a beatable window for a long scoring play.
Week 11 Waiver Wire Wide Receiver Pickup
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
With Marvin Harrison out this week, Wilson moved to the second option in the passing game for the Cardinals. He hasn’t scored over 10.00 fantasy points this season while averaging 4.2 targets per game. His best game (7/76/2) of his career came against the 49ers in his rookie season.
The 49ers fell to 27th in wide receiver defense (340.60 fantasy points). They allow 12.3 yards per catch with wideouts catching 67.4% of their targets.
- Elic Ayomanor (4/56/1)
- AJ Brown (6/109/1)
- DeVonta Smith (8/60/1)
- Michael Pittman (5/41/1)
- Kendrick Bourne (10/142)
- Travis Hunter (8/101/1)
- Jauan Jennings (6/71/1)
Wilson lacks a consistent, proven resume, but he does have opportunity on his side with Harrison out. His size (6’2” and 215 lbs.) can create a scoring advantage at the goal line. For now, he provides bye-week or injury-replacement value.
