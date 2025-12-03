Week 14 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections & Updated Rankings (PPR & Non-PPR)

Over the past two weeks, AJ Brown has climbed to 13th in wide receiver scoring (161.90 fantasy points), highlighted by his top ranking in Week 13 (10/132/2). Three other wideouts delivered impact games.

Rashee Rice (8/92/2)

Dontayvion Wicks (6/94/2)

Jameson Williams (7/139/1)

Seven other wide receivers scored over 20.00 fantasy points.

CeeDee Lamb (24.20)

Adonai Mitchell (24.20)

Devaughn Vele (23.30)

Terry McLaurin (22.60)

Davante Adams (21.80)

Nico Collins (21.50)

Jakobi Meyers (21.30)

Best Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in 2025

Here are the top 12 wide receivers in scoring average in PPR leagues after 13 weeks:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (21.69)

Puka Nacua (21.56)

George Pickens (19.77)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (18.19)

Drake London (17.80)

Ja’Marr Chase (17.75)

Davante Adams (17.08)

Nico Collins (15.36)

Chris Olave (15.01)

Emeka Egbuka (14.17)

Michael Pittman (13.83)

Tetairoa McMillan (13.51)

Week 13 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Bust

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

The Vikings were the first team in 2025 to slow down Smith-Njigba. He caught two of his four targets for 23 yards. Seattle threw the ball only 26 times, completing 14 passes while averaging 4.9 yards per pass attempt. Before this game, Smith-Njigba scored more than 13.00 fantasy points in his other 12 starts.

Runner Up: Emeka Egbuka (8.20 fantasy points) has been in the lost and found fantasy column over his last three games (5/40, 3/32, and 4/42). His catch rate (48.0%) was a liability over this span. He also posted dull games in Week 6 (2/24) and Week 8 (3/35).

Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be ranked in a way that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections Preview

Here’s a look at our opening Week 14 top 12 wide receiver projections:

Shawn Childs

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Many times this season, the bust player of the week has rebounded to post an impact game. Smith-Njigba scored over 20.00 fantasy points in nine matchups in PPR formats. He brings an elite floor with the tools to post an impact game if Seattle ups their pass attempts.

Shawn Childs

The Falcons are about league-average in wide receiver defense (372.90 fantasy points). They’ve allowed 13 touchdowns, with wideouts gaining 12.5 yards per catch.

Ricky Pearsall (4/108)

Marvin Harrison (6/66/1)

Emeka Egbuka (7/163/1)

Brian Thomas (8/90/1)

Puka Nacua (7/75)

Sam Darnold comes into Week 14 with an ankle issue, but it appears to be minor. Smith-Njigba should rebound in a big way in this matchup.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Wide Receiver Pickup

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

Over the past two weeks, a Jets wide receiver has posted a competitive fantasy game, highlighted by Mitchell in Week 13 (24.20 fantasy points). New York gave him WR2 snaps over his last two matchups after getting traded to the Jets in November.

Shawn Childs

The Dolphins sit 10th in wide receiver defense (335.60 fantasy points), thanks to holding them to 11.3 yards per catch. They’ve accounted for 52.6% of opposing teams' receiving yards and 48.2% of their receptions.

Michael Pittman (6/80/1)

Garrett Wilson (6/82/1)

Tetairoa McMillan (6/73)

Ladd McConkey (7/100/1)

Deebo Samuel (7/74/1)

Chris Olave (4/47/1)

The Jets’ offense ranks poorly in passing yards over the past month (54/1, 116/1, 222/1, and 172/1), limiting the ceiling for their receiving options. Mitchel brings talent, and he will help this franchise get better down the stretch in 2025.

