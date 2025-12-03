Week 14 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections & Updated Rankings (PPR & Non-PPR)
Over the past two weeks, AJ Brown has climbed to 13th in wide receiver scoring (161.90 fantasy points), highlighted by his top ranking in Week 13 (10/132/2). Three other wideouts delivered impact games.
- Rashee Rice (8/92/2)
- Dontayvion Wicks (6/94/2)
- Jameson Williams (7/139/1)
Seven other wide receivers scored over 20.00 fantasy points.
- CeeDee Lamb (24.20)
- Adonai Mitchell (24.20)
- Devaughn Vele (23.30)
- Terry McLaurin (22.60)
- Davante Adams (21.80)
- Nico Collins (21.50)
- Jakobi Meyers (21.30)
Best Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in 2025
Here are the top 12 wide receivers in scoring average in PPR leagues after 13 weeks:
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (21.69)
- Puka Nacua (21.56)
- George Pickens (19.77)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (18.19)
- Drake London (17.80)
- Ja’Marr Chase (17.75)
- Davante Adams (17.08)
- Nico Collins (15.36)
- Chris Olave (15.01)
- Emeka Egbuka (14.17)
- Michael Pittman (13.83)
- Tetairoa McMillan (13.51)
Week 13 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Bust
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
The Vikings were the first team in 2025 to slow down Smith-Njigba. He caught two of his four targets for 23 yards. Seattle threw the ball only 26 times, completing 14 passes while averaging 4.9 yards per pass attempt. Before this game, Smith-Njigba scored more than 13.00 fantasy points in his other 12 starts.
Runner Up: Emeka Egbuka (8.20 fantasy points) has been in the lost and found fantasy column over his last three games (5/40, 3/32, and 4/42). His catch rate (48.0%) was a liability over this span. He also posted dull games in Week 6 (2/24) and Week 8 (3/35).
Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be ranked in a way that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 14 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 14 top 12 wide receiver projections:
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Many times this season, the bust player of the week has rebounded to post an impact game. Smith-Njigba scored over 20.00 fantasy points in nine matchups in PPR formats. He brings an elite floor with the tools to post an impact game if Seattle ups their pass attempts.
The Falcons are about league-average in wide receiver defense (372.90 fantasy points). They’ve allowed 13 touchdowns, with wideouts gaining 12.5 yards per catch.
- Ricky Pearsall (4/108)
- Marvin Harrison (6/66/1)
- Emeka Egbuka (7/163/1)
- Brian Thomas (8/90/1)
- Puka Nacua (7/75)
Sam Darnold comes into Week 14 with an ankle issue, but it appears to be minor. Smith-Njigba should rebound in a big way in this matchup.
Week 14 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Wide Receiver Pickup
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets
Over the past two weeks, a Jets wide receiver has posted a competitive fantasy game, highlighted by Mitchell in Week 13 (24.20 fantasy points). New York gave him WR2 snaps over his last two matchups after getting traded to the Jets in November.
The Dolphins sit 10th in wide receiver defense (335.60 fantasy points), thanks to holding them to 11.3 yards per catch. They’ve accounted for 52.6% of opposing teams' receiving yards and 48.2% of their receptions.
- Michael Pittman (6/80/1)
- Garrett Wilson (6/82/1)
- Tetairoa McMillan (6/73)
- Ladd McConkey (7/100/1)
- Deebo Samuel (7/74/1)
- Chris Olave (4/47/1)
The Jets’ offense ranks poorly in passing yards over the past month (54/1, 116/1, 222/1, and 172/1), limiting the ceiling for their receiving options. Mitchel brings talent, and he will help this franchise get better down the stretch in 2025.
Click here to view our full Week 14 Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Projections!
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs