Week 8 Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings & Projections: Courtland Sutton Rises
The wide receiver position was an area of strength in Week 7, leading to 15 players scoring over 20.00 fantasy points in PPR formats. Ja’Marr Chase met his new best friend, Joe Flacco, who looked him 35 over the past two games (10/94/1 and 16/161/1). He held off DeVonta Smith (9/183/1) for the best wide receiver of the week.
Here's a look at the next 10 wideouts in Week 7 in fantasy points (PPR formats):
- Keenan Allen (28.90)
- A.J. Brown (28.10)
- Chris Olave (26.80)
- Davante Adams (26.50)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (26.30)
- Xavier Legette (24.20)
- Travis Hunter (24.10)
- Rashee Rice (23.20)
- CeeDee Lamb (22.00)
- Jordan Addison (21.80)
The Best Fantasy Football Wide Receivers In 2025
Here are the top 12 wide receivers by scoring average after seven weeks:
- Puka Nacua (23.13)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (22.29)
- Ja’Marr Chase (21.54)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (20.96)
- George Pickens (18.96)
- Emeka Egbuka (16.66)
- Drake London (15.98)
- Keenan Allen (15.93)
- Davante Adams (15.73)
- Justin Jefferson (15.53)
- Chris Olave (15.00)
- Romo Odunze (14.98)
Week 7 Wide Receiver Bust
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
In a favorable matchup against the Saints, Odunze caught only two of his six targets for 31 yards. His struggles come on the heels of another down day (2/32). Six games into his sophomore season, he has 24 catches for 359 yards and five touchdowns on 46 targets, putting him into the breakout wide receiver conversation. Travis Hunter (28/298/1 on 45 targets) is still in contention to beat him over the back half of the season.
Runner Ups: Brian Thomas (3/31 on seven targets) came out of last week’s game with multiple injuries, meaning the bye week came at a perfect time. Tetairoa McMillan (3/33) and Nico Collins (4/27) underperformed expectations.
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is dictated by hinting stats from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections
Here’s a look at our opening Week 8 top 12 wide receiver projections:
Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
A date with the Dallas Cowboys’ defense suggests an impact game for Sutton. He’s gained over 80 yards in four of his last five starts, with his highlight game (6/118/1) in Week 3. Dallas allowed over 100 receiving yards to three wide receivers (Wan’Dale Robinson – 8/142/1, Malik Nabers – 9/167/2, and Luther Burden – 3/101/1).
The Cowboys rank 31st in fantasy points allowed (273.20) to wide receivers despite facing only 119 targets. They’ve allowed 14.0 yards per catch to wideouts with 12 plays reaching the end zone.
Week 8 Waiver Wire Wide Receiver
Tez Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
With Mike Evans out again with a broken collarbone, Johnson is positioned to get WR2 targets until Chris Godwin shows he is healthy. His stock rose over his last three games (4/59, 1/45/1, and 4/58/1). Johnson has been on the field for 70% of the Buccaneers’ snaps over the past two games.
Over his last two seasons at Oregon, he caught 169 of his 212 targets for 2,080 yards and 20 touchdowns.
