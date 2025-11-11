Week 11 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for PPR and Non-PPR Leagues
Volume is king in fantasy football, and while running backs often get the most touches, wide receivers can also rack up fantasy points at a rapid pace, particularly in PPR formats.
In Week 10, 10 wide receivers recorded 20+ fantasy points: Drake London, Jameson Williams, Emeka Egbuka, Jalen Nailor, Nico Collins, Chris Olave, Ladd McConkey, Rome Odunze, Jaxon Smith-Ngigba, and Tez Johnson. As you can see, that list includes some superstars as well as a few under-the-radar sleepers. So if you’ve been hit with the injury bug or have the bye week blues, hope is not lost.
In PPR fantasy football formats, chain-moving wideouts are the cream of the crop. That’s why it’s not surprising to see guys who operate out of the slot such as Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Emeka Egbuka, and JSN leading the position group.
The Best Wide Receivers In 2025 Fantasy Football Leagues
Through 10 weeks of NFL action, here are the top 10 wide receivers in PPR formats:
- Jaxon Smith-Ngigba, Seattle Seahawks
- Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
- Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
- George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
- Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
- Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
- Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
- Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
- Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This week, only two teams are on byes – the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints. Fantasy managers will need to navigate the absence of Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Chris Olave, two of which are within the top 10 players at the position thus far.
With Week 11 set to kick off on Thursday night as the New England Patriots face off against the New York Jets, let’s take a look at the best and worst wide receivers across the fantasy football landscape.
Jaylen Waddle Enters the Top 10
While Waddle hasn’t cracked the 100-yard mark since Week 5, he’s quietly been a model of consistency since Tyreek Hill’s season-ending injury. Over the past three games, the Dolphins’ top receiver has averaged just over five catches for 88 yards and two-thirds of a touchdown per outing — strong, steady production that’s kept him locked in as the WR11 in PPR formats, averaging 14.3 fantasy points per game.
Week 11 sets up perfectly for another big Waddle performance. Miami gets a dream matchup against a Washington Commanders defense that was just torched by the Detroit Lions for 44 points and has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season. Washington has surrendered at least 25 points in five straight games, consistently getting burned by elite receivers — from CeeDee Lamb and Rashee Rice to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Simply put, the Commanders can’t stop talented WR1s. With De’Von Achane drawing defensive attention out of the backfield, expect Tua Tagovailoa to pepper Waddle with targets all afternoon. Another top-10 finish is well within reach.
Deebo Samuel Belongs on the Bench
Without Terry McLaurin in the lineup, you’d think Deebo Samuel would be primed for a fantasy boost — but instead, his stock is trending in the wrong direction.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels is sidelined for three to six weeks with a dislocated elbow, and even when he returns, the injury could linger. In his place, Marcus Mariota has yet to find a rhythm with Samuel. Despite finding the end zone in Week 10, Samuel managed just four catches for 29 yards, while Treylon Burks led the team with three grabs for 58 yards. The drop-off from Daniels to Mariota has been glaring, and it’s taking a real toll on Samuel’s production.
To make matters worse, the schedule ahead is downright brutal. Over the next month, Washington faces three stingy defenses and a bye week. In Week 11, they draw the Miami Dolphins — a unit that’s allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers and has surrendered just one receiving touchdown in two of its last three games. Between the quarterback downgrade and a tough matchup, Samuel is best left on your bench until further notice.
Tee Higgins Cracks the Top 15
Higgins and the Bengals get a juicy matchup against a Pittsburgh defense that is nothing like the defenses we’ve seen in Steel City over the last decade. The Steelers are allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts this season (40.6). The last time these two teams faced off back in Week 7, Higgins posted six catches on 10 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown en route to 21.6 fantasy points. That was his best game of the season until a Week 9 explosion against the Chicago Bears, as the talented veteran totaled seven catches, 121 yards, and two touchdowns, finishing with a season-high 33.1 fantasy points in PPR formats.
Coming out of the bye, Higgins should be well rested and poised to deliver top-tier WR2 numbers. In nine career matchups against Pittsburgh, Higgins is averaging a steady 5.2 receptions, 88.1 receiving yards, and 0.6 touchdowns per game. With Ja’Marr Chase demanding so much attention and the Steelers listed as 4.5-point favorites by the oddsmakers in the desert, Higgins should be fed early and often by Joe Flacco in what could end up being a sneaky divisional shootout.
Let’s take a look at how the rest of the wide receivers across the NFL stack up in our Week 11 rankings.