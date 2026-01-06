Wild Card Weekend Fantasy Football Quarterback Projections & Updated Rankings

As expected, Week 18 was challenging to gauge from a fantasy perspective at the quarterback position. Josh Allen was on the field for one play, leading to Mitchell Trubisky posting the top quarterback game (264 combined yards with four touchdowns)—only two of the top 10 quarterbacks delivered winning games.

Matthew Stafford (259/4 with three rushing yards)

Trevor Lawrence (266 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Riley Leonard (QB3) beat the Houston defense for 291 combined yards with three touchdowns. The Texans slowly pulled their starting players as the Jaguars pulled away from the Titans on the scoreboard, giving Jacksonville the division title in the AFC South.

Overall, 11 quarterbacks scored over 20.00 fantasy points in PPR formats, eight of which finished outside the top 15 quarterback rankings for the season.

Best Quarterbacks in 2025 Fantasy Football

Here are the final top 12 quarterbacks for 2025, ranked by total fantasy points in four-point passing touchdowns formats.

Josh Allen (414.30)

Matthew Stafford (410.05)

Drake Maye (406.90)

Trevor Lawrence (393.25)

Dak Prescott (372.10)

Caleb Williams (366.00)

Bo Nix (357.45)

Jared Goff (356.40)

Jalen Hurts (342.30)

Justin Herbert (339.15)

Patrick Mahomes (333.55)

Baker Mayfield (322.85)

Top 2025 Quarterbacks By ADP

Here are the top 12 quarterbacks with the ADPs over the final week of drafts (36) before the first NFL game in 2025 on September 4th in the National Fantasy Football Championship:

Lamar Jackson (30.3)

Josh Allen (32.8)

Joe Burrow (38.9)

Jayden Daniels (44.2)

Jalen Hurts (51.4)

Patrick Mahomes (77.6)

Dak Prescott (89.6)

Bo Nix (99.9)

Baker Mayfield (102.0)

Brock Purdy (125.6)

Kyler Murray (129.8)

Caleb Williams (134.6)

Drake Maye (14th with an ADP – 138.4) proved to be the best value at quarterback, followed by Trevor Lawrence (16th – 155.6). The rise of the Jaguars’ passing offense was surprising, considering that Brian Thomas (48/707/2) was a bust, and Jacksonville lost Travis Hunter (26/298/1) after playing only seven games.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Jayden Daniels were the top busts. All three players missed time due to injury. Jackson was most disappointing based on his regression in play over his final nine games (1,863 combined yards with 12 touchdowns – 59.9% completion rate).

Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be ranked, and they won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Wild Card Round Quarterback Projections

Here are the quarterbacks for the first round of the NFL Playoffs:

