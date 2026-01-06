Wild Card Weekend Fantasy Football Tight End Projections & Updated Rankings

The fantasy market caught a glimpse of a 2026 target at tight end. Colston Loveland was the best player at his position over the past two weeks (6/94/1 and 10/91/1), highlighted by his 23 targets (10 and 13). Over his final 10 games, he caught 47 of his 64 targets for 597 yards and six touchdowns (14.25 FPPG in PPR formats). Three tight ends scored over 20.00 fantasy points in Week 18.

Colston Loveland (25.10)

Cade Otton (22.40)

Tyler Higbee (20.10)

The Rams’ tight ends had nine catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets last week, giving them a dynamic run over the previous 11 games (81/939/14 on 150 targets).

Best Fantasy Football Tight Ends in 2025

Here are the final top 12 tight ends in 2025, ranked by fantasy points in PPR formats:

Trey McBride (315.90)

Kyle Pitts (210.80)

Travis Kelce (193.20)

Jake Ferguson (190.10)

Tyler Warren (188.50)

Harold Fannin (187.40)

Dallas Goedert (185.10)

Juwan Johnson (181.90)

Hunter Henry (178.80)

Dalton Schultz (177.70)

Brock Bowers (176.60)

Colston Loveland (165.30)

Three of the top 12 tight ends in 2025 were rookies, which paints an exciting picture for the position next season. Drafters will coin flip Trey McBride and Brock Bowers in 2026 while also deciding which younger stud has a higher ceiling – Tyler Warren, Harold Fannin, and Colston Loveland.

Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends By Average Draft Position

Here are ADPs for the top 12 tight ends in the National Fantasy Football Championship over the last week of drafts in 2025:

Brock Bowers (20.2)

Trey McBride (28.3)

George Kittle (44.6)

Sam LaPorta (76.0)

Tyler Warren (85.5)

Travis Kelce (87.6)

T.J. Hockenson (88.8)

Evan Engram (99.3)

Mark Andrews (99.9)

David Njoku (108.4)

Tucker Kraft (113.9)

Colston Loveland (125.1)

The midrange of tight ends has a four-player bust run from T.J. Hockenson to David Njoku. Sam LaPorta and Tucker Kraft were on their way to productive years before suffering season-ending injuries.

Kyle Pitts (TE14 with an ADP of 141.9) earns the best value award at tight end, but 21.6% of his fantasy points (210.80 – PPR) came in one game (11/166/3). If a game manager missed that outing, his stats fell closer to the TE12 range.

The deep sleeper at tight end ended up being Harold Fannin (TE25 with an ADP of 230.8). He was a free agent in many fantasy leagues. David Njoku's injuries helped his success, but Fannin was also hurt by poor quarterback play in Cleveland.

Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be ranked in a way that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Wild Card Weekend Tight End Projections

Here’s a look at the tight end projections for the first week of the playoffs (PPR scoring):

Shawn Childs

Click HERE to view our full Wild Card Weekend Tight End Projections!

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: