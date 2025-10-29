Should Fantasy Owners Buy, Sell Or Hold On Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy
The Kansas City Chiefs picked up yet another win in Week 8, taking down the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. With star wideout Rashee Rice making his second appearance of the season, fantasy football owners were left concerned over the stock of second-year receiver Xavier Worthy.
After missing time following an injury in the season opener, Worthy has managed notable fantasy production over the past five games, eclipsing 10.0 PPR points five times during such a span. With Rice back for his second consecutive game, Worthy sustained solid fantasy volume, with seven targets versus the Commanders.
The Chiefs’ passing attack has emerged as one of the dominant units in the league over the first eight games of the season, as Kansas City has managed to win five of their last six games, including Monday night’s victory.
The team enters Week 9 preparing for a crucial matchup versus the Buffalo Bills. Fantasy owners in need of receiver help could be looking to add Worthy via trade. But is now the time, or should fantasy owners sell or hold on the star receiver instead? Here’s our take:
Xavier Worthy Fantasy Football Outlook
Worthy could face his share of struggles versus the NFL’s second-ranked pass defense through eight weeks of the season. The Bills will look to slow one of the league’s most explosive passing attacks amid a potential MVP case from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Given his volume and consistency from the quarterback, Worthy makes a solid start case in fantasy despite a difficult matchup, coming off a 10.3-point effort versus the Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 8.
Behind Rice and Travis Kelce in the pass-catching group, Worthy offers big-play upside as the team’s deep-threat in the passing game with a consistent floor of production.
Fantasy Owners Should Buy On Xavier Worthy
With Rice back and Kelce re-emerging, it could be the perfect time for fantasy owners to make a move on Worthy. The star wideout’s price tag shouldn’t be too steep at this point of the season, while offering safe production for fantasy owners who need it.
Down the stretch, he projects to sustain his baseline of volume with an elevated ceiling so long as Mahomes continues his dominant play during the second-half of the season. Kansas City’s efficiency in the passing game has made multiple players fantasy starters among their wideout rotation.
Worthy enters Week 9 as a favorable buy-low candidate entering a difficult matchup versus the Bills on Sunday afternoon.