Big Name Studs Including Stefon Diggs, Xavier Worthy Among Six Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 9
It's been a tough season for fantasy wide receivers, but things are starting to look up. We are getting some players back from injury this week, as well as fewer byes in Week 9. This should give us more options at wideouts, which may make our choices even more difficult. However, we have to make them. These are the wide receivers you should sit in Week 9.
Sit Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Flowers has proven to be a mid-level fantasy option. While his floor is generally higher than that of you're typical boom-or-bust player, he also doesn't come close to his ceiling nearly as often as we'd like. Even with Lamar Jackson expected to return this week, he has a tough matchup against the Miami Dolphins, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. We expect to see a whole lot of Derrick Henry from the Ravens in this game, and not so much of Flowers.
Sit Stefon Diggs in Week 9
After a strong surge in Weeks 4 and 5, in which he caught 16 of 19 targets for 247 yards, we have seen Diggs slow down considerably and give way to the emergence of Kayshon Boutte. Over the past three weeks, since that surge, he has totaled just 13 receptions on 15 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown. During his last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, we saw his production fall off a cliff as we got deeper into the season. He's now a month away from turning 32 years old and coming off a torn ACL. We are benching him this week and trading him if at all possible.
Sit Khalil Shakir in Week 9
Shakir is coming off a big week. He caught six passes for 88 yards and a TD against the Carolina Panthers. However, we are not going back to the week with Shakir against the Kansas City Chiefs' defense. They are allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points in the league to wide receivers, and that's not a defense we want to test with a shaky option like Shakir.
Sit Xavier Worthy in Week 9
We got another subpar game from Worthy on Monday Night Football. Rashee Rice once again led the team with nine targets and saw a lot of red zone work. Travis Kelce was next with eight targets and also saw targets in the end zone. Worthy did see seven targets, which is fine, but for him to have a good fantasy game, you are now banking on him to catch a long TD pass. Otherwise, you'll end up disappointing. That's not something we want to bank on.
Sit Kendrick Bourne in Week 9
It's over for Bourne. For the second week in a row, Jauan Jennings led the team in targets, seeing seven. Bourne was targeted just four times. To make matters worse, it looks like Brock Purdy could be returning this week, which would essentially kill Bourne's value. The allure of Bourne was the volume he was seeing and the chemistry he had with Mac Jones. He is no longer a startable option.
Sit Cooper Kupp in Week 9
In Kupp's last game, he caught his lone target for 32 yards. His season high is just 90 yards, and he hasn't reached 60 yards since Week 2. While some fantasy owners are still holding onto the name, it's time to accept that Kupp is washed. You should be thinking about whether or not you want to drop him, not if you want to start him. Even in a good matchup against the Washington Commanders.