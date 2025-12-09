Don't Give Up on Justin Jefferson Yet, Plus 4 Other Must Start Wide Receivers for the Fantasy Playoffs in Week 15

The wide receivers have been wild cards this season, more than any time in recent memory. With the fantasy football playoffs starting this week, we have to make sure we put the right ones in our lineups. There is nothing worse than seeing one of your wideouts go nuts on your bench as you lose your matchup. These are the wide receivers that you need to have in your starting lineups for Week 15.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

We know that Jefferson owners are dealing with horrific trauma from what has played out this season with their first-round pick, but we are putting him back in our lineups this week. That's because he is matched up against the Dallas Cowboys, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers. This will be the game that bounces back, even if it's just for one game.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) dives for the end zone after making a catch as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) attempts a tackle during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

McLaurin has looked good since returning from injury. Through three games, he has caught 13 of 24 targets for 191 yards and two touchdowns. That includes a reception of at least 20 yards in all three games. It doesn't matter if the quarterback is Jayden Daniels or Marcus Mariota. The volume will be there, and the matchup is there. The Commanders play the New York Giants this week, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Meyers had a down game in Week 14, catching four passes for 39 yards and a touchdown, but he still led the team with 10 targets. We expect his receptions and yardage totals to climb back up this week against the New York Jets. What they have done over the course of the year is irrelevant for the Jets. This is a team that has given up both on and off the field after trading away three of their top defenders, which includes two cornerbacks in Sauce Gardner and Michael Carter.

Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

Nov 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs upfield after catching a swing pass in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Robinson has a great matchup this week against the Washington Commanders. They are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. In Robinson's past five games, he has been targeted 53 times and caught 35 of them. There is no doubt that the volume is there. We are comfortable putting him into our lineup this week in this matchup.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

I have had a long-running fantasy game plan of starting my players against the Las Vegas Raiders, and I have found plenty of success with this for decades now. There is no reason to go away from it now. They have been extremely susceptible to big plays downfield and are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Smith fits the mold of a player who will tear through this terrible defense.

