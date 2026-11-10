Ashton Jeanty, Kaleb Johnson, And More Must-Sit Fantasy Football Running Backs For Week 10

This is a brutal bye week, and injuries aren't helping anything. It will not be an easy week to set our fantasy football lineups, especially when it comes to deciding which running backs to play. These are our top must-sit fantasy football running backs for Week 10.

Must-Sit Running Backs: Week 10

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty has been absolutely horrible this season and only continues to get worse. Not only did he see only six carries for 25 yards in Week 9, but he turned seven targets into -5 receiving yards on five receptions. That is wildly inefficient.

He is no longer a startable option coming off a week in which he posted just 20 yards from scrimmage. We still wouldn't cut him, but he should be locked to your bench for the foreseeable future.

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Allen is ranked 27th in ECR (expert consensus rankings) this week. We got a look at his workload last week with Breece Hall back, and it just wasn't enough to warrant starting him. In Week 9, he saw eight carries and two targets, while Hall carried the ball 15 times and saw four targets. This resulted in 54 scoreless yards for Allen.

We aren't starting the Jets' clear and distant backup. The offense isn't good enough, and Allen is a back who wears down defenses, so this doesn't work for us. If Hall does get traded today, that would change everything, but it doesn't look likely. Even in a solid matchup against the Bills, we're sitting him.

RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Jones is less than a month away from his 32nd birthday, and he is cooked. With Jordan Mason back, Jones is the backup and is also less efficient.

In Week 9, Mason rushed six times for 35 yards, and Jones rushed five times for just 16 yards. Jones was also out-targeted by Mason three to one. It's over for Jones, and he should no longer be in starter consideration.

RB Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs is set to miss multiple weeks with a finger injury, and we are back to a backfield of MarShawn Lloyd and Johnson. Reports say that Johnson will get a crack at being the starter. We say, we don't care.

This rushing attack is terrible, and both of these running backs are horrific. When you start one of them, you are just hoping that one of them falls into the end zone. If we had to start one, we would start Lloyd, but we don't have to, so we won't start either.



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