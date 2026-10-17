Bear Bachmeier & the Week 7 College Fantasy Football Players Who Could Underperform

Week 7 of the the college football fantasy football season requires separating past production and brand recognition from tough reality. As conference matchups intensify and defensive game plans tighten, starting the wrong player based purely on early-season success could cripple your weekly matchup.

Below is a breakdown of the the college football fantasy players who carry significant risk of underperforming in Week 7 due to difficult matchups, questionable workloads, or limited touchdown upside.

Bo Jackson, RB: Ohio State

Indiana's Defense Could Put the Brakes on Jackson

Jackson remains a talented and key component of the Ohio State backfield, but the Buckeyes head on the road for a challenging matchup against Indiana. Week 7 defensive analysis highlights the Hoosiers as a stingy unit against both ground yards and scoring. Jackson's efficiency and fantasy impact dipped during previous road tests at Texas and Iowa.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) celebrates a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sit him in shallower formats if you have a dependable, higher-volume alternative. His goal-line involvement and team context may keep him relevant in deeper or flex formats, but his ceiling is severely limited this week.

Gavin Freeman, WR: Baylor

Target Volume May Not Be Enough Against TCU

Freeman established himself early as a major factor in Baylor's passing attack, but his overall target volume has experienced a clear decline. After seeing 33 targets across his first two games, he commanded just 26 over his next three outings. Compounding matters is a stingy TCU defense that has allowed just 155.4 passing yards and 13.4 points per game.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) makes a catch against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freeman is a high-risk WR option, even in PPR formats which rewards receptions. Sit him in favor of a wideoout benefiting from a significantly more favorable defensive matchup.

Kenny Darby, WR: Kentucky

Oklahoma Could Expose His Boom-or-Bust Profile

As a true freshman freshman, Darby has displayed impressive upside in favorable matchups, but his production has been volatile. Oklahoma presents his toughest challenge yet, with the Sooners defense limiting opposing passing attacks to just 150 passing yards and 17.6 points per game.

Sep 5, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Kenny Darby (19) runs the ball into the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bench Darby in standard-sized leagues unless his recent target share or dedicated red-zone usage forces you to accept the risk.

Dominic Kelley, RB: Nevada

North Dakota State Is a Brutal Matchup for Nevada's Best Runner

Kelley has provided bright spots for Nevada's offense, but his fantasy output has cooled significantly following a strong opening week. Over his past four games, he has recorded 288 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 65 carries. Facing a dominant North Dakota State defense that allows just 239.3 total yards and just 10.3 points per game makes finding room to run an uphill battle.

Nevada’s Dominic Kelley, left, celebrates a touchdown with teammates against UTEP at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Consider sitting Kelley in standard leagues in favor of a running back with a higher probability of reaching the end zone. His guaranteed workload maintains a modest floor in deeper formats.

Darrius Clemons, WR: Washington State

The Big Plays Have Yet to Arrive for Clemons

Clemons leads Washington State in receptions, but consistent volume has failed to produce explosive fantasy days. He has hauled in at least three catches in every game this season without breaking 57 receiving yards in a single contest or recording a touchdown. Oregon State's defense presents another barrier, allowing only 190.5 passing yards per game.

Nov 23, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Stephen Hall (1) is called for pass interference while defending a pass intended for Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Darrius Clemons (1) during the second quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Clemons is a prime bench candidate in standard and half-PPR scoring leagues where you require a higher ceiling or big-play potential from your starting receivers.

Jordan Gant, RB, Akron

Miami (Ohio) Could Make Every Yard Difficult

While Gant is coming off an impressive campaign where he ran for 1,032 yards last season, his Week 7 matchup against Miami (Ohio) presents severe headwinds. The RedHawks defense has held opponents to 102.3 rushing yards per game despite facing rugged competition including Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

Akron quarterback Brayden Roggow (6) hands the ball off to running back Jordan Gant (6) during a game against UNLV on Sept. 26, 2026, at InfoCision Stadium in Akron. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gant is a matchup-driven sit this week, particularly if his production this year has relied on padding stats against softer defensive fronts.

Bear Bachmeier, QB: BYU

Notre Dame's Elite Defense Could Limit Bachmeier's Dual-Threat Ceiling

Bachmeier has been a reliable dual-threat fantasy producer, but Week 7 presents the toughest test of the season against the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame's defense excels at eliminating big plays, keeping opponents out of the red zone, and taking away initial passing reads. With BYU's backfield dealing with injuries, Notre Dame can commit extra defenders to the box to bracket Bachmeier's scrambling lanes and force a low-depth-of-target passing game.

Oct 9, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) warms up prior to a game against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Conclusion

Bench decisions in college fantasy football often come down to balancing talent against game environment. While these players have demonstrated utility at various points, their Week 7 matchups introduce significant floors and capped ceilings. Subbing them out for options in higher-scoring games or softer defensive matchups is the smartest way to secure a win this weekend.