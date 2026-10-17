Bear Bachmeier & the Week 7 College Fantasy Football Players Who Could Underperform
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Week 7 of the the college football fantasy football season requires separating past production and brand recognition from tough reality. As conference matchups intensify and defensive game plans tighten, starting the wrong player based purely on early-season success could cripple your weekly matchup.
Below is a breakdown of the the college football fantasy players who carry significant risk of underperforming in Week 7 due to difficult matchups, questionable workloads, or limited touchdown upside.
Bo Jackson, RB: Ohio State
Indiana's Defense Could Put the Brakes on Jackson
Jackson remains a talented and key component of the Ohio State backfield, but the Buckeyes head on the road for a challenging matchup against Indiana. Week 7 defensive analysis highlights the Hoosiers as a stingy unit against both ground yards and scoring. Jackson's efficiency and fantasy impact dipped during previous road tests at Texas and Iowa.
Sit him in shallower formats if you have a dependable, higher-volume alternative. His goal-line involvement and team context may keep him relevant in deeper or flex formats, but his ceiling is severely limited this week.
Gavin Freeman, WR: Baylor
Target Volume May Not Be Enough Against TCU
Freeman established himself early as a major factor in Baylor's passing attack, but his overall target volume has experienced a clear decline. After seeing 33 targets across his first two games, he commanded just 26 over his next three outings. Compounding matters is a stingy TCU defense that has allowed just 155.4 passing yards and 13.4 points per game.
Freeman is a high-risk WR option, even in PPR formats which rewards receptions. Sit him in favor of a wideoout benefiting from a significantly more favorable defensive matchup.
Kenny Darby, WR: Kentucky
Oklahoma Could Expose His Boom-or-Bust Profile
As a true freshman freshman, Darby has displayed impressive upside in favorable matchups, but his production has been volatile. Oklahoma presents his toughest challenge yet, with the Sooners defense limiting opposing passing attacks to just 150 passing yards and 17.6 points per game.
Bench Darby in standard-sized leagues unless his recent target share or dedicated red-zone usage forces you to accept the risk.
Dominic Kelley, RB: Nevada
North Dakota State Is a Brutal Matchup for Nevada's Best Runner
Kelley has provided bright spots for Nevada's offense, but his fantasy output has cooled significantly following a strong opening week. Over his past four games, he has recorded 288 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 65 carries. Facing a dominant North Dakota State defense that allows just 239.3 total yards and just 10.3 points per game makes finding room to run an uphill battle.
Consider sitting Kelley in standard leagues in favor of a running back with a higher probability of reaching the end zone. His guaranteed workload maintains a modest floor in deeper formats.
Darrius Clemons, WR: Washington State
The Big Plays Have Yet to Arrive for Clemons
Clemons leads Washington State in receptions, but consistent volume has failed to produce explosive fantasy days. He has hauled in at least three catches in every game this season without breaking 57 receiving yards in a single contest or recording a touchdown. Oregon State's defense presents another barrier, allowing only 190.5 passing yards per game.
Clemons is a prime bench candidate in standard and half-PPR scoring leagues where you require a higher ceiling or big-play potential from your starting receivers.
Jordan Gant, RB, Akron
Miami (Ohio) Could Make Every Yard Difficult
While Gant is coming off an impressive campaign where he ran for 1,032 yards last season, his Week 7 matchup against Miami (Ohio) presents severe headwinds. The RedHawks defense has held opponents to 102.3 rushing yards per game despite facing rugged competition including Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.
Gant is a matchup-driven sit this week, particularly if his production this year has relied on padding stats against softer defensive fronts.
Bear Bachmeier, QB: BYU
Notre Dame's Elite Defense Could Limit Bachmeier's Dual-Threat Ceiling
Bachmeier has been a reliable dual-threat fantasy producer, but Week 7 presents the toughest test of the season against the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame's defense excels at eliminating big plays, keeping opponents out of the red zone, and taking away initial passing reads. With BYU's backfield dealing with injuries, Notre Dame can commit extra defenders to the box to bracket Bachmeier's scrambling lanes and force a low-depth-of-target passing game.
Conclusion
Bench decisions in college fantasy football often come down to balancing talent against game environment. While these players have demonstrated utility at various points, their Week 7 matchups introduce significant floors and capped ceilings. Subbing them out for options in higher-scoring games or softer defensive matchups is the smartest way to secure a win this weekend.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.