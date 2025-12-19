Week 16 is here, and it is the second round of the fantasy football playoffs. That only amplifies the tough decisions. The toughest decisions to make are whether or not to start your fringe options. Players who are right on the border of the rankings to start or sit. These are the fringe options who should be in your starting lineup for Week 16.

QB CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

We are playing Stroud this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Their defense is terrible, and the combination of Stroud and Nico Collins is a perfect duo to exploit the Raiders' inability to prevent big plays to wide receivers downfield. While the Raiders are allowing the 14th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, it's not because they are decent, but because teams just get a lead and run on them. However, the Texans are really beat up at the running back position, and could rely more heavily on their passing attack.

RB Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter (22) takes the field before their game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter should be a solid RB2 just like Bam Knight had been for a solid stretch. However, Knight is now done for the year, and Carter is set to take over his role. The Falcons are allowing the 13th-most fantasy points to running backs this season. There is some concern that Emari Demercado could play a larger role than we are hoping, but even if he does, we still expect Carter to handle the goal-line and pass-catching work.

RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Mason did not have a good Week 15, but prior to his down week, he had rushed for at least 42 yards in four consecutive games and scored two touchdowns in those four games. In Week 16, he faces off with the New York Giants, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Last week, they allowed Jacory Croskey-Merritt to run all over them. Mason has proven to be much better than JCM and runs behind a better offensive line. We expect him to have a big game this week and handle double-digit carries.

WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) catches a second quarter touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. | Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Christian Watson is once again banged up and is in danger of missing Week 16. At the very least, he could be limited. This should propel Reed back up to the WR1 spot in Green Bay. He has proven in the past that he has a ton of upside on any given week. The issue is simply trying to predict which Packers receiver will go off from week to week. His odds of being that guy jump up this week if Watson is less than 100%.

TE Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins

Waller has been outstanding this season when healthy. However, the Dolphins have benched Tua Tagovailoa this week, and will start Quinn Ewers. We have seen Mike McDaniel's offense without Tua in the past, and it's not good. Nevertheless, it has heavily featured the tight end without Tua, as we saw with Jonnu Smith last season. This week, he plays against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing the most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

