Braden Atkinson & Jesse Legree Highlight Week 10 College Fantasy Football Starts
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Week 10 is no time to play it safe, especially with fantasy matchups hanging in the balance. These college fantasy football starts offer the production, opportunity, and matchup advantages to help owners pull away from the competition.
Quarterbacks to Start: Quarterbacks Poised for Big Performances
Braden Atkinson (Texas State vs. Oregon State)
Atkinson has been the premier passing producer in college football this season,. Facing a secondary allowing over 265 air yards per contest, his consistent deep-ball connection with freshman phenom Jesse Legree makes him an elite, high-ceiling QB1 locked into fantasy lineups.
Darien Mensah (Miami FL vs. Notre Dame)
Operating with surgeon-like accuracy, Mensah leads the country in completion percentage and efficiency. Notre Dame's aggressive coverage leaves massive holes across intermediate zones, giving Mensah multi-touchdown upside in a high-total matchup.
Running Backs to Start: Workhorses Ready to Explode
Target running backs backed by elite touch distribution and dominant ground production in 2026.
Jahiem White (North Texas vs. Rice)
White leads the national rushing leaderboards on pure efficiency and explosive plays. Against a leaky front seven that struggles against inside-zone concepts, White has a massive floor along with a home-run ceiling.
Dylan Riley (Boise State vs. Colorado State)
Riley remains the undisputed engine of the Boise State offense, commanding 20_ touches per contest. The matchup sets up perfectly for a high-volume performance with multi-touchdown potential in the red zone.
Wide Receivers to Start: Matchup Advantages Worth Exploiting
Jesse Legree (Texas State vs. Oregon State)
Leading the entire nation in receiving yards (1,110) and touchdowns (14), Legree is an explosive, big-play weapon averaging nearly 21 yards per catch. Stacked with Atkinson, he offers game-winning upside in Week 10.
Jackson Harris (LSU vs. Alabama)
Coming off a monster 9-catch, 2-touchdown performance against Auburn, Harris has posted srong target volume with 77+ fantasy points over his last three games. Alabama's defense possesses top-tier talent capable of shutting down isolated perimeter options. Harris' red-zone share and big-play potential gives him 20+ point upside if the game becomes a shootout.
Amare Thomas (Houston vs. Cincinnati)
Thomas serves as the focal point of the Cougars' passing game, averaging 7.6 targets and 5 receptions per game as their primary receiving threat. If Houston airs it out against Cincinnati's secondary, Thomas is lined up for a huge target share. His high volume underneath gives him bankable PPR floor with real upside if he breaks a long play or hits the end zone.
Tight Ends to Start: Reliable Targets With Touchdown Upside
Terrance Carter Jr. (Texas Tech vs. West Virginia)
Carter Jr. operates as a focal point in the Red Raiders' passing attack, consistently seeing heavy target share intermediate over the middle and inside the 20-yard line. At a position notorious for low volume, Carter Jr. offers rare consistency with reliable target counts week in and week out. Facing a West Virginia defense that has struggled to bracket pass-catching tight ends in seam coverage, he has multi-catch PPR safety with high touchdown potential.
Dylan Wade (UCF vs. Houston)
Wade is one of the most dependable Power Four tight ends in college football, rarely putting up a zero and commanding steady routes-run rates. Wade acts as a true safety valve for his quarterback, consistently turning short-to-intermediate looks into solid PPR production. In a favorable conference matchup, his high target floor makes him an ideal plug-and-play start if you want guaranteed points at TE.
Week 10 Strategy
When finalizing your Week 10 tight end plays, targeting volume over guesswork is the key to locking down an edge. Whether you plug in a high-volume weapon like Jesse Legree or rely on a steady PPR security valve like Dylan Wade, prioritizing red-zone targets and route participation gives your lineup both the floor to survive and the ceiling to win your matchup.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.