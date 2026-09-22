Bucky Irving And Jadarian Price Lead Our Must-Sit Fantasy Football Running Backs For Week 3

We have reached Week 3, and it is time to set our lineups. The last thing you want is to end up with a dud in your lineup, especially in your running back slot.

That's why we are here to help you avoid any duds. These are the top running back sits for Week 3.

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

If Price plays, he will likely come into Week 3 at less than 100% after exiting Week 2 with a shoulder injury. However, even if he doesn't play, Emanuel Wilson is also a dangerous starting option.

The Washington Commanders have been surprisingly tough against fantasy running backs this season. They have allowed the fewest fantasy points to running backs this season at just 9.0 points per game. This is a situation we are looking to avoid, especially if Price is active. There is no way that we are starting a potentially limited running back in committee against the Commanders' rush defense.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Irving is off to a strong start to his season, racking up 134 rushing yards, 49 receiving yards, and a touchdown through two weeks. However, the Bucs offense looks broken, and they have a brutal matchup this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Last week, the Vikings held the Bears and their elite rushing game to just three points. Despite having to go up against the Bears' rushing attack, the Vikings have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs at just 11.9 points per game. We are very concerned about Irving this week, along with everyone in the Buccaneers' offense.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

This marks the third consecutive week that Lloyd has been featured as one of our must-sits in Week 3. Don't let a fluke touchdown in Week 2 get you excited about Lloyd because you're going to end up disappointed.

In Week 2, he played fewer snaps than Chris Brooks for the second consecutive week and matched Kaleb Johnson with just 16 offensive snaps. He also had fewer carries than Johnson, and through two games has been less efficient than both backs on the ground. His 3.3 yards per carry in Week 3 was the most efficient game of his career. Why anyone ever expected him to be good is beyond me.

Do not start Lloyd or anyone in this backfield until Josh Jacobs is back. The matchup this week is tough as well. While the Falcons have struggled mightily against the pass, they have actually allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to running backs so far this season.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

JCM is going to be a matchup-based start, and we are not interested in starting him against the Seattle Seahawks defense. He has both a low floor and a low ceiling in this game.

With Jayden Daniels sidelined, he is going to have very limited touchdown upside, and he brings almost nothing in the passing game, totaling -2 receiving yards through two games. We don't see any viable reason to play him in this matchup with a backup quarterback under center.

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