Chicago Bears And 3 Other Fantasy Football Week 7 Must-Sit Defenses

Headed into Week 7, the decisions fantasy managers make regarding their lineups are amplified as some fantasy teams' playoff hopes dwindle. With that, here are four fantasy defenses that no fantasy manager should have in their starting lineups this week.

Green Bay Packers

Sep 24, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. (57) during warmups prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Green Bay Packers, over the past three weeks, have been the best defense in all of fantasy, ranking as D/ST1 over that span. While they have been elite in Week 7, their opponent being the Detroit Lions makes them a must-sit.

The Lions have been one of the most high-powered offenses thus far in 2026. They are tied for averaging the most points per game in the NFL, 32.8. Also, they have done a great job of taking care of the football, which also limits the fantasy ceiling of the Packers next week. So far, they have thrown zero interceptions and have lost only one fumble.

Chicago Bears

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Kentavius Street (93) and defensive line Austin Booker (94) celebrates during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bears defense had a great week in fantasy in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons. They ranked as D/ST5 for the week. Despite their success, going into Week 7, they are set up for a bad outing, with their opponent being the New England Patriots.

The Patriots offense had a rough start to the 2026 season, but over the past three weeks they rapidly turned things around and looked like the offense that paved the way to a Super Bowl appearance in 2025. Over their past three games, they are averaging the second-most points per game in the NFL, 33.3, and their QB, Drake Maye, has a 10-1 TD-to-INT ratio and has only been sacked twice. In the first three games of the season, he was sacked nine times.

Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) huddles with the defense before a play against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles continue to be a bad defense in fantasy. In Week 6, they ranked as D/ST23. That is partially a result of them taking on one of the better offenses in the league: the Carolina Panthers. But they are again slated to face another high-caliber offense in Week 7, the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys in their past two games have not been great offensively, scoring 16 and 13 points, but their offense’ main strength should prove to be lethal against Philly: their passing game.

Dallas is averaging the sixth-most passing yards per game in the NFL, 267.2, and Philadelphia is allowing the seventh-most passing yards per game in the league, 244.5. The Eagles may also give an influx of opportunities to the Cowboys’ offense, as their offense without Jalen Hurts and possibly Saquon Barkley could have a tough time staying on the field.

Atlanta Falcons

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street (93) with special teams coordinator Marquice Williams against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Falcons’ defense over the past three weeks has been solid in fantasy. Over that span, they are tied for D/ST10. However, in Week 7, they should not be seen as playable, with their opponent being the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers are averaging the third-most points per game this season, 29.5. Also, Atlanta has a below-average passing defense that the 49ers' QB should torch. San Francisco is averaging the 12th-most passing yards per game, 238.5. Atlanta is allowing the fifth-most passing yards per game, 252.0.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI