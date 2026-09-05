College Fantasy Football Starts for Week 1: Nyck Harbor Ready to Make an Impact





Saturday's slate delivers a goldmine of fantasy production, but securing a Week 1 victory comes down to workload security and explosive match-up dynamics. While dynamic passing games command headlines, high-volume running backs control the fantasy narrative this weekend. From proven high-volume stars to game-breaking pass-catchers, here are five absolute starts to lock in your lineups for Saturday, September 5, 2026.

Julian Sayin (QB, Ohio State) Ball State Cardinals vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday at 12:30 EST

Why He Should Start

OLine gives Julian clean pockets, the running game isn’t questionable, an INT or two, and most importantly the spread covered https://t.co/s1V3OyZAii — 𝔻𝕖𝕩 🌰🦅 (@DayTimeSZN) August 31, 2026

Sayin provides an unmatched fantasy floor against an overmatched Ball State secondary. Operating behind an experienced, physical offensive line, Ohio State's signal-caller will have all day in the pocket to execute Ryan Day's fast-paced passing scheme. Paired with elite wideout Jeremiah Smith in a high-volume passing game, Sayin is a lock for 250+ passing yards and multiple touchdowns, making him a high-end QB1 candidate for Saturday's slate.

Kewan Lacy (RB, Ole Miss) Louisville Cardinals vs. Ole Miss Rebels, Music City Kickoff, Sunday 7:30p.m. EST

Why He Should Start

In 2025, Kewan Lacy became one of the MOST COMPLETE RBs in College Football



✅1,567 Rush Yards

✅24 Total TDs

✅29 Receptions



@OleMissFB star flashes:

💥Workhorse durability

💥Violent contact balance

💥Elite speed & acceleration



Reminding me of another Fantasy Football RB1🚀 https://t.co/BS7xjStGSD pic.twitter.com/rymsHxUb9L — Dynasty Dad (@DynastyDadFF) May 14, 2026

Lacy proved to be the ultimate volume back last season. His guaranteed workload provides an unmatched floor in all fantasy formats. Leading all Power Four running backs with 24 rushing touchdowns last season, Lacy gets first-priority usage in goal-line and high-leverage scoring situations.

The 2025 Doak Walker Award Finalist faces Louisville Sunday, and their defense will be a tougher matchup than some other Week 1 options, but Lacy has delivered whenever the situation calls for him to come to the rescue. Fantasy managers should start Lacy because of his proven production, touchdown upside, as his expected involvement in the offense outweighs the matchup concern.

Jadan Baugh (RB, Florida) Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Florida Gators, Saturday 7:45 p.m. EST

🏈 NCAAF Best Bets | Saturday, September 5 🎯



🔥 Memphis -11.5 (-110)

🎯 Northern Illinois vs Iowa Under 44.5 (-110)

🔥 Jadan Baugh 89+ Rushing Yards (-159)



Which college football bet are you backing Saturday?#NCAAF #CFBPickshttps://t.co/FkvriqnXb9 — LockerRoom (@WeAreLockerRoom) September 4, 2026

Why He Should Start

The Gators open the season against FAU, but fantasy managers should not automatically assume it will be an easy fantasy game. The biggest question is how much work Baugh will receive if Florida controls the game early. The 2026 Preseason First-Team All-American is the returning centerpiece for the Gators' rushing attack, and his production over the past two seasons makes him a strong candidate to receive another substantial workload.

Baugh should be a fixture in fantasy lineups for Week 1 against FAU. He has the production, workload history, and talent to be a reliable fantasy RB. He is not just a touchdown-dependent option, but he has the rushing volume and tackle-breaking ability to make an impact even when he does not score.

Mario Craver (WR, Texas A&M) Missouri State Bears vs. Texas A&M Aggies, Saturday 7:00 p.m. EST

Why He Should Start

If you're not mentioning Mario Craver as one of the most explosive players in college, we are watching two different things.



I'm rewatching his games vs Miami, Notre Dame and Florida and he has everything you want out of Zay Flowers, Xavier Worthy & Plays big like Michael… pic.twitter.com/RXW2s41ros — Gridiron Apex (@GridironApex) September 3, 2026

Craver is a strong start em' candidate because he enters the season as one of the Aggies most important returning offensive weapons. He also has a favorable opportunity to make an early impact against Missouri State. Craver caught 59 passes for 917 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, giving him a proven track record heading into nthe new season.

With KC Concepcion now in the NFL, Craver is expected to be the main target for quarterback Marcel Reed. Texas A&M's head coach Mike Elko has praised Craver's explosiveness, which gives him the potential to produce a strong fantasy outing on limited opportunities. The Aggies are heavily favored, creating a favorable game environment for its top offensive players.

Fantasy managers should start Craver because he combines proven production, and an expanded role, He is a strong WR option for Week 1.

Nyck Harbor (WR, South Carolina) Kent State Golden Flashes vs. South Carolina Gamecocks, Saturday 11:45 a.m. EST

Why He Should Start

Harbor is a worthwhile start em' candidate because his size and athleticism give him the potential to make an impact in the passing game. He is also one of the more intriguing players to consider when looking for upside at receiver. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Harbor has the size to create mismatches against smaller defensive backs.

Harbor has the ultimate boom-or-bust ceiling option for Week 1 lineups. Opposing secondary schemes struggle to match his rare combination of size and track speed, making him a matchup nightmare on deep posts and go-routes. Connected with quarterback LaNorris Sellers, Harbor only needs a couple of targets to make a game-breaking fantasy impact. If you are looking for a WR2 or Flex starter with massive upside on Saturday, Harbor's touchdown threat and chunk-yardage efficiency makes him a high-reward start.

Terrance Carter Jr. (TE, Texas Tech) Abilene Christian Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders, Saturday 7:00 p.m. EST

Why He Should Start

Highest Graded Returning Tight End in College Football:



🌵 Terrance Carter Jr, Texas Tech@TexasTechFB pic.twitter.com/wPKdQNRaOC — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 5, 2026

Coming off an All-Big 12 second-team campaign, Carter Jr. established himself as one of the most reliable pass-catching tight ends in college football. He commands high-volume intermediate target shares in Texas Tech's offense, serving as a primary safety valve and third-down chain-mover. Carter Jr. led the Red Raiders' tight end room with 55 receptions for 624 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2025, ranking among the top FBS tight ends in total catches.

Finding reliable tight end production is one of the toughest challenges in college fantasy football, but Carter Jr. provides a locked-in target floor. In Texas Tech's fast-paced scoring system, Carter Jr. operates as a mismatch who linebackers and safeties struggle to cover across the middle. Expect him to be heavily featured early as the Red Raiders establish rhythm, making him a high-end TE1 option with steady PPR volume and strong upside for Week 1.