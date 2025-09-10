Commanders Vs. Packers Week 2 NFL Preview: Key Fantasy Player Projections
The Washington Commanders (1-0) travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers (1-0) on Thursday night, giving football fans a great matchup. Both teams played well defensively in Week 1, with Green Bay getting the shiny star for slowing down the Lions’ offense.
TV: Prime Video
Time: 8:15 PM EST
Vegas Line (DraftKings): Green Bay -8.5 points
Over/Under: 48.5
To help game managers set their rosters in Week 2, here’s a look at the game preview and projections for Green Bay and Washington.
Washington Commanders Week 2 Projections
Washington moved the ball well in Week 1 (432 yards), but they scored only 21 points at home against the Giants. The Commanders ran the ball 32 times for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylen Daniels missed Terry McLaurin (2/27) for a long touchdown. Jacory Croskey-Merrill emerged as their top rusher (10/82/1) despite being out-snapped by Austin Ekeler (47 to 33).
DraftKings set Daniels’ passing over/under at 225 yards (-113) while predicting under 1.5 passing touchdowns (-151). He gained his fantasy floor based on his running value (46.5 yards and +175 to score a touchdown). I have him projected to pass for 236 yards with 1.5 TDs, with lower value running the ball (7/35) with a 75% chance of scoring on the ground.
Austin Ekeler came out of last week’s game with a shoulder issue, which invites another running back to be active. His over/under in rushing yards (22.5) is down from his opening line last week (24.5). Jacoby Croskey-Merritt has a conservative opening rush line (39.5), which suggests a trap or another back getting in his way. My first outlook for him came to 46 yards on 12 carries.
The Packers will give Josh Jacobs all he can handle on the ground. I'm bullish on his projections on the ground (24/94/1), which is above his over/under at DraftKings in rushing yards (78.5). He is a heavy favorite to score (-205).
Green Bay Packers Week 2 Projections
My opening projection for Jordan Love came to 237 passing yards with two passing touchdowns. DraftKings set his line at 229.5 yards (-112) with -119 odds to deliver more than 1.5 touchdowns.
I have him ranked 20th at quarterback this week, which is well above Jayden Daniels (27th). Can a fantasy manager sit this Washington quarterback this week? His ceiling is too explosive to make this bold move, and Daniel gains his high floor by running the ball.
The Packers’ receiving corps lacks a WR1 identity, leading to no wideout having an over/under higher than 41.5 yards. Jayden Reed (3/45/1) looked better than I expected, considering his August reports about his foot injury. Here’s a look at Green Bay’s wide receiver snaps in Week 1:
- Romeo Doubs (97%)
- Matthew Golden (66%)
- Dontayvion Wicks (63%)
- Jayden Reed (51%)
- Malik Heath (31%)
A short week doesn’t support a high number of plays for Reed in Week 2. The best fantasy receiving start in this offense, based on my projections, is Tucker Kraft (5/60 with a 50% chance of scoring).
Terry McLaurin should be much more active against Green Bay, highlighted by my outlook (6/80). Deebo Samuel appears to be a coin toss in the prop market while having a starting floor in fantasy leagues.
The early Week 2 projections at Fantasy On Si have been released, with a second update coming later this week. Each team’s injury report will lead to many changes over the next couple of days.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.