Dak Prescott, Jahmyr Gibbs, And More Cowboys vs. Lions Week 14 Projections & Odds

The Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) ride into Detroit on a three-game winning streak, with visions of making the postseason. They lead the NFL in offensive yards while ranking second in points (351). Four of their five losses have come on the road.

After losing to the Green Bay Packers for the second time this season, the Detroit Lions' ticket to the postseason is via a wild card. A win over the Cowboys would knock off their top obstacles to make the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Lions could be without their top wide receiver.

Week 14 Cowboys vs. Lions Game Information

TV: Prime Video

Time: 8:15 PM EST

Vegas Line (DraftKings): Detroit – 3.0 points

Over/Under: 54.5

To help game managers set their rosters in Week 14, here’s a look at the game preview and projections for the Cowboys and Lions:

Dallas Cowboys Week 14 Fantasy Football Projections

Shawn Childs

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

All four of Prescott’s 300-yard passing games have come at home (361/2, 319/3, 354/2, and 320/2). His road resume is better than expected based on his touchdowns (12) and his completion rate (69.2%), but his passing lanes have been smaller (6.9 yards per pass attempt – 7.9 at home) and fewer chances (33.5 – 39.3 in Dallas).

DraftKings set his over/under at 267.5 passing yards (-113o). The prop market expects Prescott to pass for more than 1.5 touchdowns (-179o).

Shawn Childs

Quarterbacks have 28 touchdowns against the Lions. They rank 17th in passing yards allowed (2,754). Detroit lost CB Terrion Arnold for the season last week due to right shoulder surgery, which is a win for the Cowboys’ wide receivers.

Jordan Love (188/2)

Caleb Williams (207/2)

Lamar Jackson (288/3)

Patrick Mahomes (257/3)

Baker Mayfield (228/1)

Jameis Winston (366/2)

Jordan Love (234/4)

Prescott should pass for two touchdowns or more, and I have him projected to pass for 284 yards.

DraftKings

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

With Amon-Ra St. Brown expected to be out this week, the Lions must rely on their best playmaker vs. the Cowboys. Gibbs rushed for more than 77 yards in five of his 12 starts. His ceiling tends to be capped due to averaging 14.6 rushes per game. In his last two matchups, Detroit gave him more touches (26 and 23), showcasing his higher role.

DraftKings set him over/under at 76.5 rushing yards on 15.5 rushing attempts (-122u). Gibbs is -225 to score an anytime touchdown.

Shawn Childs

Dallas ranks 17th in rushing yards allowed (1,195) to running backs. They gain 4.7 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns while also making big plays in the passing game (62/518/3 – 8.4 yards per catch).

Josh Jacobs (22/86/2)

Breece Hall (14/113)

Rico Dowdle (30/183)

J.K. Dobbins (15/111)

Gibbs looks poised to be active in this matchup, giving a chance at another 100-yard rushing game with at least one score.

Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The fantasy value for Williams has been lower over his last four games due to fewer chances in the passing game and only one score. Despite his regression, the Cowboys have given him 20 touches or more in his last three starts. He’s rushed for over 67 yards in two-thirds of his matchups, but 50% on the road. Williams scored at least one touchdown in seven matchups.

DraftKings set his over/under at 67.5 rushing yards (-111u). Williams is the top Cowboys player to score an anytime touchdown (-145).

Shawn Childs

The Lions rank 10th in rushing yards allowed (1,028) to running backs. They’ve allowed only five rushing touchdowns, with backs gaining 4.1 yards per rush and 6.4 yards per catch.

The matchup isn’t ideal for Williams in rushing yards, but he can overcome a below-par matchup with volume of carries dictated by game score.

Week 14 Detroit Lions Fantasy Football Projections

Shawn Childs

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

After 13 weeks, the Lions rank second in the NFL in passing touchdowns (26), which is surprising considering Goff’s ranking in fantasy points (249.25 – 11th). Detroit passed for over 255 yards in each of its last five matchups while averaging two passing touchdowns. The loss of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta changes Detroit’s offensive profile.

DraftKings set his over/under at 253.5 passing yards. His over/under in passing touchdowns (2.5) shows his scoring potential, even with weaker receiving weapons.

Shawn Childs

Dallas has allowed the most passing yards (3,234), with quarterbacks delivering 33 touchdowns (28 passing and five rushing).

Russell Wilson (450/3)

Caleb Williams (298/4)

Jordan Love (337/3)

Justin Fields (283/2)

Bryce Young (199/3)

Bo Nix (247/4)

Jacoby Brissett (261/2)

Geno Smith (238/1)

Jalen Hurts (289/1)

Patrick Mahomes (261/4)

The direction of Goff and his matchup suggest over 250 passing yards and a minimum of two passing scores. The loss of St. Brown leaves a glaring hole in the Lions’ passing attack. I have projected 259 yards with one passing score.

DraftKings

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Williams took advantage of his improved opportunity last week, leading to a season high in catches (7), receiving yards (144), and targets (10). He’s scored in five of his last seven starts. Williams gained over 80 receiving yards in four matchups, with three coming over the past month.

DraftKings set his over/under at 81.5 passing yards (-113o). He is +105 to score an anytime touchdown.

Shawn Childs

The Cowboys have allowed a league-high 21 passing touchdowns to quarterbacks. They rank 23rd in receiving yards to wideouts, with them gaining 13.8 yards per catch.

Malik Nabers (9/167/2)

Wan’Dale Robinson (8/142/1)

Luther Burden (3/101/1)

Romeo Doubs (6/58/3)

Garrett Wilson (6/71/1)

Tetairoa McMillan (3/29/2)

Troy Franklin (6/89/2)

Marvin Harrison (7/96/1)

A.J. Brown (8/110/1)

Rashee Rice (8/92/2)

Williams looks poised to have a high-volume opportunity in this matchup. I have him catching seven passes for 126 yards with a 50% chance of scoring, making him favorable over play in the prop market.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Lamb comes off his best day (7/112/1) of the year. He gained over 82 receiving yards in five of his eight full games, four of which gained at least 100 yards. His floor has been 74 receiving yards.

Shawn Childs

Detroit is league-average (16th) in receiving yards allowed to wideouts (1,848). They gain 13.8 yards per catch with 19 touchdowns.

Rome Odunze (7/128/2)

Rashod Bateman (5/63/1)

Ja’Marr Chase (6/110/2)

Wan’Dale Robinson (9/156/1)

Dontayvion Wicks (6/94/2)

Christian Watson (4/80/1)

Lamb had his best game (13/227/1) of his career vs. the Lions in 2023. One of the Cowboys' top wide receivers should have a good game with a touchdown.

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Pickens led the Cowboys in targets (13) in Week 13, but he caught only six of his targets for 88 yards. He’s gained more than 78 yards in seven consecutive matchups while being a beast in four games (8/134/2, 9/168/1, 9/144/1, and 9/146/1). Pickens has already set career-highs in all receiving categories while continuing to make plays (15.6 yards per catch).

DraftKings set his over/under at 81.5 receiving yards (-113o).

