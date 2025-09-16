Fantasy Sports

Daniel Jones and 3 More Quarterbacks to Start in Fantasy Football for Week 3

Explore these quarterbacks who enter Week 3 with matchups that make them strong fantasy football starting options.

Michael Rovetto

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Week 3 of the fantasy football season is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable slates yet, largely due to the wave of quarterback injuries that has already rocked the NFL

Several teams are either turning to backups or adjusting game plans around banged-up starters, forcing fantasy managers to dig deeper into their lineups than they may have expected early in the year. With some big names sidelined, there’s extra value in identifying quarterbacks who can deliver steady production and keep rosters afloat.

This week, there are a few intriguing options who may not be locked-in fantasy starters every Sunday but are worth strong consideration given their matchups and recent form. Let’s break down four quarterbacks who should be in starting lineups heading into Week 3.

Caleb Williams (Bears) vs. Cowboys 

Despite showing inconsistencies throughout the first two weeks, Williams has still logged solid fantasy football performances. He scored 24 and 17 points in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively, and now faces the Cowboys in Week 3. Dallas gave up the most points to opposing quarterbacks on average in 2024 and has continued to let signal callers do what they want in 2025. Coming off a week in which Russell Wilson threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns, Williams is an easy start candidate. 

Jordan Love (Packers) @ Browns 

Love has quietly played some of his best football over the first two weeks of the season for the Packers. He has thrown for two touchdowns and refrained from turning the ball over in each start. Even with Jayden Reed sidelined, Love is a top 12 quarterback option in Week 3 against the Browns. Cleveland just surrendered four touchdown passes to the Ravens in Week 2. Love and Green Bay still have plenty of weapons in their offense to threaten the Browns.  

Daniel Jones (Colts) @ Titans 

Jones finished as fantasy QB3 in Week against a weak Dolphins defense. However, he followed his impressive Colts debut with a QB5 finish against a premier Broncos defense. He threw for 270+ yards and scored at least one touchdown through the air and on the ground in each start. Jones is likely here to stay as a fantasy-relevant quarterback, whether we like it or not. This week, he gets a Titans defense that he should have no problem exploiting. Fire up Jones with confidence in Week 3.  

Michael Penix Jr. (Falcons) @ Panthers 

Penix notched an impressive 2025 debut against the Buccaneers in Week 1, as he threw for nearly 300 yards and scored through the air and on the ground. He followed that up with just 135 passing yards and zero scores in Week 2 against the Vikings despite the Falcons coming away with a statement win. However, I expect the second-year pro to bounce back with a juicy matchup against the Panthers in Week 3. Carolina gave up the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2024. It has addressed struggles in the secondary to a degree, but I would still start Penix with confidence in deeper leagues. 

