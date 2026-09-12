Dante Moore Leads the Best College Fantasy Football Starts for Week 2
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Trying to find the right players to place into your starting lineup in Week 2 of the College Fantasy Football season requires separating small-sample Week 1 production from true, high-value utilization. Rather than reacting to final box-score fantasy points, the key to unlocking consistent scoring is evaluating core underlying indicators, such as snap count share, overall target depth, red-zone touches, and defensive matchups.
Here are the top high-upside player starts to insert into your lineups for Week 2 based on usage metrics.
Quarterbacks
Arch Manning: Texas Longhorns
Key Week 1 Metric: 74.1% completion rate, 305 passing yards, and 4 total touchdowns.
Week 2 Opponent: vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Week 2 Matchup: a favorable matchup against an aggressive secondary prone to surrendering chunk plays over the top.
Fantasy Outlook: Manning's physical tools gives him an exceptionally high fantasy floor and ceiling. Texas' offensive play-calling leverages his athletic scrambling ability inside the 20-yard line along with a spectacular vertical passing attack. Against a defense suspect to giving up big plays through the air, expect Manning to be one of the top performers of the week.
Dante Moore: Oregon Ducks
Key Week 1 Metric: 8.5+ Yards Per Attempt (YPA) on a 68% snap rate.
Week 2 Opponent: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Week 2 Matchup: High-scoring expected total with lots of fireworks and highlight-worthy plays.
Fantasy Outlook: Operating in one of college football's most explosive, fast-paced offensive schemes, Moore commands an elite arsenal of perimeter weapons. His ability to extend plays and target high-value areas of the field gives him QB1 status this week, making him a lock for fantasy managers looking for multi-touchdown upside.
Wide Receivers
Jeremiah Smith: Ohio State Buckeyes
Key Week 1 Metric: 8 receptions on 10 targets, 151 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns (31% target share).
Week 2 Opponent: @ Texas Longhorns
Week 2 Matchup: Facing a Longhorns' secondary in a high-profile marquee matchups where heavy target volume and deep-shot opportunities will be required to keep pace.
Fantasy Outlook: Smith has quickly established himself as a high-volume, focal-point wide receiver. One of a few receivers who could realistically compete for the Heisman Trophy, this could be a key game that could persuade voters if Smith dominates Texas. With high-end route-running and unmatched contested-catch skills, his floor is as safe as it gets in fantasy formats.
Ryan Coleman-Williams: Alabama Crimson Tide
Key Week 1 Metric: 28.6 yards per catch average with a 19.5 Average Depth of Target (aDOT).
Week 2 Opponent: Kentucky Wildcats
Week 2 Matchup: Secondary that struggles to contain explosive perimeter passing.
Fantasy Outlook: Coleman-Williams proved me wrong as I had him listed among my Week 1 players to sit. I have enough confidence to believe that he will have a repeat performance against the Wildcats secondary. Coleman-Williams is a home-run hitter every time he touches the ball. While his volume may not always hit double-digit targets, his deep-threat usage and run-after-catch threat gives him a slate-breaking ceiling.
Running Backs
Jeremy Payne: TCU
Key Week 1 Metric: 25 carries for 142 yards and 5 catches for 27 yards (78% backfield touch share).
Week 2 Opponent: Grambling State
Week 2 Matchup: Facing an FCS front-seven that struggles against physical, inside-zone rushing schemes.
Fantasy Outlook: Payne proved in Week 1 that he is the undisputed lead back for the Horned Frogs, handling 30 total touches and operating as a key check-down target. His elite usage guarantees a high-floor, and a heavily favorable matchup in Week 2 gives him tremendous multi-touchdown potential.
Jaden Baugh: Florida Gators
Key Week 1 Metric: 82% backfield snap share, 19 total touches, and 3 high-value touches inside the 10-yard line.
Week 2 Opponent: vs. Campbell Fighting Camels
Week 2 Matchup: A soft non-conference matchup against an FCS front-seven that struggles with power-running schemes and heavy box counts.
Fantasy Outlook: Baugh has stepped up as the featured lead back in Florida's offense, holding down command on both early-down carries and red-zone work. With the Gators expected to be in control of the game from start to finish, Baugh projects for a huge workload and multi-touchdown upside, making him a high-end RB1 play.
Trust Usage & Matchup Capital
Locking in proven volume drivers like Jeremy Payne and Jeremiah Smith gives your roster an unbeatable floor, while taking advantage of opportunistic matchups for explosive playmakers like Arch Manning and Ryan Coleman-Williams provides the slate-breaking ceiling necessary to sweep your matchup. Trust the underlying metrics, and ride high-volume starters to a 2-0 record.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.