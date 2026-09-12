Dante Moore Leads the Best College Fantasy Football Starts for Week 2

Trying to find the right players to place into your starting lineup in Week 2 of the College Fantasy Football season requires separating small-sample Week 1 production from true, high-value utilization. Rather than reacting to final box-score fantasy points, the key to unlocking consistent scoring is evaluating core underlying indicators, such as snap count share, overall target depth, red-zone touches, and defensive matchups.

Here are the top high-upside player starts to insert into your lineups for Week 2 based on usage metrics.

Quarterbacks

Arch Manning: Texas Longhorns

Key Week 1 Metric: 74.1% completion rate, 305 passing yards, and 4 total touchdowns.

Week 2 Opponent: vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Week 2 Matchup: a favorable matchup against an aggressive secondary prone to surrendering chunk plays over the top.

Fantasy Outlook: Manning's physical tools gives him an exceptionally high fantasy floor and ceiling. Texas' offensive play-calling leverages his athletic scrambling ability inside the 20-yard line along with a spectacular vertical passing attack. Against a defense suspect to giving up big plays through the air, expect Manning to be one of the top performers of the week.

Sep 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore: Oregon Ducks

Key Week 1 Metric: 8.5+ Yards Per Attempt (YPA) on a 68% snap rate.

Week 2 Opponent: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Week 2 Matchup: High-scoring expected total with lots of fireworks and highlight-worthy plays.

Fantasy Outlook: Operating in one of college football's most explosive, fast-paced offensive schemes, Moore commands an elite arsenal of perimeter weapons. His ability to extend plays and target high-value areas of the field gives him QB1 status this week, making him a lock for fantasy managers looking for multi-touchdown upside.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers

Jeremiah Smith: Ohio State Buckeyes

Key Week 1 Metric: 8 receptions on 10 targets, 151 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns (31% target share).

Week 2 Opponent: @ Texas Longhorns

Week 2 Matchup: Facing a Longhorns' secondary in a high-profile marquee matchups where heavy target volume and deep-shot opportunities will be required to keep pace.

Fantasy Outlook: Smith has quickly established himself as a high-volume, focal-point wide receiver. One of a few receivers who could realistically compete for the Heisman Trophy, this could be a key game that could persuade voters if Smith dominates Texas. With high-end route-running and unmatched contested-catch skills, his floor is as safe as it gets in fantasy formats.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass in front of Ball State Cardinals defensive back Willizhuan Yates (4) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ryan Coleman-Williams: Alabama Crimson Tide

Key Week 1 Metric: 28.6 yards per catch average with a 19.5 Average Depth of Target (aDOT).

Week 2 Opponent: Kentucky Wildcats

Week 2 Matchup: Secondary that struggles to contain explosive perimeter passing.

Fantasy Outlook: Coleman-Williams proved me wrong as I had him listed among my Week 1 players to sit. I have enough confidence to believe that he will have a repeat performance against the Wildcats secondary. Coleman-Williams is a home-run hitter every time he touches the ball. While his volume may not always hit double-digit targets, his deep-threat usage and run-after-catch threat gives him a slate-breaking ceiling.

Sep 5, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) catches passes during warmups before the game with East Carolina at Saban Field in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running Backs

Jeremy Payne: TCU

Key Week 1 Metric: 25 carries for 142 yards and 5 catches for 27 yards (78% backfield touch share).

Week 2 Opponent: Grambling State

Week 2 Matchup: Facing an FCS front-seven that struggles against physical, inside-zone rushing schemes.

Fantasy Outlook: Payne proved in Week 1 that he is the undisputed lead back for the Horned Frogs, handling 30 total touches and operating as a key check-down target. His elite usage guarantees a high-floor, and a heavily favorable matchup in Week 2 gives him tremendous multi-touchdown potential.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) runs the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaden Baugh: Florida Gators

Key Week 1 Metric: 82% backfield snap share, 19 total touches, and 3 high-value touches inside the 10-yard line.

Week 2 Opponent: vs. Campbell Fighting Camels

Week 2 Matchup: A soft non-conference matchup against an FCS front-seven that struggles with power-running schemes and heavy box counts.

Fantasy Outlook: Baugh has stepped up as the featured lead back in Florida's offense, holding down command on both early-down carries and red-zone work. With the Gators expected to be in control of the game from start to finish, Baugh projects for a huge workload and multi-touchdown upside, making him a high-end RB1 play.

Trust Usage & Matchup Capital

Locking in proven volume drivers like Jeremy Payne and Jeremiah Smith gives your roster an unbeatable floor, while taking advantage of opportunistic matchups for explosive playmakers like Arch Manning and Ryan Coleman-Williams provides the slate-breaking ceiling necessary to sweep your matchup. Trust the underlying metrics, and ride high-volume starters to a 2-0 record.