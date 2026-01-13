Davante Adams, DJ Moore and Other Key Start 'Em Sit 'Ems for Rams-Bears

Chicago Bears fans enter this weekend glowing with optimism as the Rams will come to town. This is matchup of the regulars versus the newbie's. It is going to make for a fantastic Divisional Round matchup and better yet, an elite offensive affair, favoring Fantasy Football and DFS managers. This will be a preview of the game, debating some Start 'Em, Sit 'Em, and projecting the general direction to the game.

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford

The potential MVP faces the softest secondary left in the NFL. The Chicago Bears are 27th versus Quarterbacks. However, risk is added to the matter as Stafford is dealing with a finger injury. This was clearly seen in some inaccurate passes on Saturday. Despite the issue, he put up 304 Yards and 3 Touchdowns. Stafford is a start for me.

Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams is on another level 😤 pic.twitter.com/qvjL1P3o3d — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) January 12, 2026

The Rams are mediocre in coverage, ranking 15th in the NFL. They are above-average in pressure generated, ranking 10th in Sacks per Game. The Bears, however, are 4th best in Sacks Allowed. Williams has consistently come up clutch, and I trust him very much. I would use Williams for high-upside.

Running Backs

Kyren Williams

Williams is pretty clearly going to out-snap Corum 2-to-1. The Bears are 15th versus Running Backs. We can expect a very moderate performance for Williams. He does have zero touchdowns since December 14th. I would still consider using Williams in DFS at cost.

Blake Corum

Corum is highly explosive, but his limited workload will cause concern to use in any fantasy format. Expect 8-10 attempts, or so.

D'Andre Swift

Swift is in a 55-45% split with Monangai. He has scored a touchdown in 8-of-18 games played this season. We can project Swift to have 40-60 yards with a 40%, or so, chance to score a touchdown. Swift will have volume that I am fine using.

Kyle Monangai

Kyle Monangai should trail not far behind Swift in usage and productivity. He does have single-digit touches in each of his last four games. However, the snap percnetages do show the split to be no more than 60-40%. Monangai's lacking of any touchdowns since November does give me pause. Bench Monangai this week.

Wide Receivers

Puka Nacua

I do not see any world where Nacua can be stopped. The Bears are 31st versus Wide Receivers. Nacua will project over (100) yards in this game and is a must-start in DFS.

Davante Adams

Adams returned to (13) Targets in the Wild Card Round. Between volume and touchdown upside as goal-line threat, he must be considered. In fact, Adams touchdown upside could make it score higher than Nacua more often than you may think.

Rome Odunze

He returned to (6) Targets, although just (2) Receptions. Odunze did play 69% of snaps and that may only go up this week. The Rams are 23rd versus Wide Receivers. I like Odunze this week, at cost.

DJ Moore

Moore has a hot-hand. He has the game-winning touchdown in back-to-back games against the Packers. With success comes trust, so Moore could be up to a 20%+ Target Share. However, I would actually prefer Odunze in DFS with competing salaries. In Fantasy Football, Moore is start-able.

Luther Burden III

With a healthy Odunze, Burden III has quickly dropped from WR1 to WR3. His may be the 4th pass-catcher on this offense, with Loveland considered. Burden is riskier to play this week.

Tight Ends

Colby Parkinson

Parkinson is volatile. The Rams run out many Tight Ends, and Parkinson can have anywhere from (1) Reception to (7). He is more touchdown reliant. The Bears are 14th versus Tight Ends.

Tyler Higbee

At his peak, Higbee is probably the best Tight End that the Rams roster. Higbee is also catching about 78% of his Targets over his last five games. In that time, he also an Average Depth of Reception of (14.6) Yards. I like Higbee, if any Rams Tight End.

Colston Loveland

Colston Loveland had the most Receiving Yards in a playoff game by a TE younger than 22 years old. And it's not even close. pic.twitter.com/1t3Ps1HEyz — Fusue (@DevyEusuf) January 11, 2026

Loveland has a whopping (38) Targets over his last three games. His is the hot-hand on a hot team. The Rams are 16th versus Tight Ends. Loveland is the TE1 in the playoffs.

