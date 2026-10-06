David Montgomery, Ollie Gordon, And All Our Must-Sit Fantasy Football Running Backs For Week 5

It's time for Week 5, and we have to get our lineups set. The last thing we want is to get stuck with a dud in our lineups dragging down our teams. We are here to help you avoid that situation this week. These are our must-sit running backs for Week 5.

RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans

In Week 1, Montgomery wasn't very good in real life, but he was great for fantasy, so we looked in the other direction. However, he has been horrific over the past three weeks and is mired in a committee with Woody Marks, who looks like the better player.

After scoring three touchdowns in Week 1, he hasn't scored one yet, and he rushed for a total of 67 yards. He's also only seen four targets over that stretch. We aren't concerned with the matchup against the Tennessee Titans; we just don't want to start Montgomery because he's not good.

RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

On the other sideline in that same game, we are concerned with the matchup against the Texans. Houston has allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, and Pollard also hasn't been particularly good.

Through four games, Pollard has rushed for 221 yards and scored one touchdown on 54 carries. We expect the Titans to be in a negative game script, which does not bode well for Pollard. Leave him on your bench this week.

RB Ollie Gordon, Miami Dolphins

Fantasy owners are excited about Gordon, but we aren't sold on him or the Dolphins' rushing attack as a whole. It was great that he delivered last week, but he only out-carried Jaylen Wright 10-5 and played on just 56% of the offensive snaps despite being the superior talent. Miami doesn't treat him like he is, and hasn't for well over a year now.

Almost all of his fantasy value came on two plays. We expect this offense to struggle, and we don't see them establishing a consistent rushing attack while losing just about every week. The Cincinnati Bengals defense also isn't one you can just pick on anymore. They are in the top half of the league when it comes to slowing down fantasy running backs.

RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Lloyd is a staple in this article, and it's consistently paid off. Don't start Lloyd or any Packers' running backs. This entire backfield is a disaster. We wouldn't care who they were playing, but this week they are playing the Chicago Bears, who are allowing the 10th-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Don't just bench Lloyd; cut him so you're never tempted to start him.



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