Denver Broncos and 3 Other Fantasy Football Week 6 Must-Start Defenses

Week 6 of fantasy football has many defenses with great outlooks. Here are four that all fantasy managers should be looking to start this week.

Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kansas City Chiefs, after a great start to their 2026 fantasy football campaign, where they ranked as D/ST6 in Week 1, have seen a huge falloff since. Over their last four games, they have tied ranked as D/ST27. However, they should have a big bounce-back outing and be a top-10 defense in Week 6 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

It is no secret that the Chargers have played wildly under expectations, and their QB Justin Herbert’s struggles have been a large part of that. So far, he has a TD-to-INT ratio of 5-7. He has thrown an INT in every game he has played. That factor, along with their offensive struggles as a whole, has made their opponent often log good fantasy performances against them. The Chiefs are also in the top-10 for most INTs by a team currently in the NFL, with four.

Three of the teams Los Angeles has played this season have finished as D/ST7 or higher in fantasy the week they played them.

Denver Broncos

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) celebrates after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Denver Broncos have had an up-and-down two-week stretch as a fantasy defense. In Week 4, they ranked tied for D/ST26. In Week 5, they tied for D/ST5 in fantasy. They should rank more to where they did in Week 5 after playing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.

Seattle is one of the higher-scoring offenses in the NFL, tied for averaging the eighth-most points per game, 26.8. They did show they can struggle, doing so last week against the San Francisco 49ers, where the 49ers tied for ranking as D/ST1 for the week in fantasy.

Denver will also be playing at home in Week 6. The Broncos have played at home twice this year so far, in Week 2 and Week 3, and over those two games, they ranked as D/ST4 in fantasy football.

Baltimore Ravens

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive line Travis Jones (98) and linebacker Zion Young (9) and linebacker Mike Green (15) celebrate during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, which is a matchup Baltimore should thrive in. The Browns, despite improving their offense, still have notable issues, with one of their major ones being their offensive line. Their starting QB, Deshaun Watson, has been sacked the most of any QB in the NFL so far, getting sacked a total of 19 times. The Ravens are coming off one of their best games in getting to the opposing QB in 2026, logging three sacks in Week 5.

Chicago Bears

Oct 11, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) reacts after a touchdown by Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears are coming off an atrocious week as a defense, finishing tied as D/ST23 in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers. They should have a big bounce-back in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, who may roll out a QB that makes their chances of being a top defense in fantasy in Week 6 sky high.

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. got a rib injury in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. While the injury is not said to be serious, there is a chance he misses time, which would open the door for Tua Tagovailoa to start.

Tagovailoa in 2025 threw the second most interceptions in the NFL, 15. In his brief time taking over for Penix Jr. in Week 5, he still managed to throw a pick. Also, outside of Penix Jr., all other Falcons QBs, Jack Strand and Cooper Rush, have struggled to run their offense. In the first two games of the season, Atlanta combined for 288 passing yards and five interceptions. With Tagovailoa’s struggles as a QB a season ago, it would not be surprising to see him falter in his first start.

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