DK Metcalf Stats vs. Bengals Doesn't Paint Whole Picture for Week 7 Matchup
Veteran wide receiver DK Metcalf has gotten off to a strong start to the 2025 campaign in his debut season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Operating as Aaron Rodgers’ go-to weapon, the former member of the Seattle Seahawks is averaging the 12th-most fantasy points per game (15.7) at the wide receiver position. In five games, Metcalf has accumulated 19 receptions, 356 yards, and four touchdowns.
Metcalf is exceeding his preseason ADP by a wide margin and given Pittsburgh’s lack of depth in the wide receiver room, he could be in for another big game in primetime tonight against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the Steelers Week 4 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the talented pass catcher caught five passes for 126 yards and a touchdown en route to a season-high 23.6 fantasy points in PPR formats. Then came Pittsburgh’s bye week, but he continued to reward fantasy managers by tallying four receptions for 95 yards and a trip to the end zone in a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Metcalf has now scored a touchdown in every game this season other than the season opener against the New York Jets. And he has tallied double-digit fantasy points in all five contests.
This will be Metcalf’s first game competing in this divisional rivalry. That being said, he has suited up twice before in his career against Cincinnati. The Bengals have one of the worst defenses in the NFL and the secondary is currently surrendering the 11th-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Let’s take a look at how Metcalf has fared in previous seasons against the Bengals to help determine if he should be in fantasy lineups in Week 7 after an electric start to the 2025 campaign.
DK Metcalf Career Stats vs. Cincinnati Bengals
According to StatMuse, Metcalf has only played two career games against Cincinnati and he has produced fairly consistent numbers. Let’s examine his gamelog.
- September, 8, 2019: four receptions for 89 yards
- October 15, 2023: four receptions for 69 yards
Metcalf is averaging 4.0 receptions, 7.5 targets, and 79.0 receiving yards in his two games against the Bengals, while failing to find the end zone. That’s good for 11.9 fantasy points, slightly below his 2025 season average.
DK Metcalf Week 7 Fantasy Football Outlook
Metcalf and Rodgers are starting to hit on all cylinders. Through the first three games of the 2025 season, Metcalf managed just 135 receiving yards combined—but over the last two games, he’s exploded for 221 yards, finishing as the WR7 and WR10 in PPR formats.
After fielding one of the league’s worst passing offenses a year ago, the Steelers have flipped the script. Rodgers and Metcalf’s chemistry has been a driving force behind Pittsburgh’s offensive resurgence, and they’ll have another prime opportunity to stay hot against a struggling Bengals defense.
Cincinnati’s defense, already poor in 2024, has somehow regressed even further. The Bengals allowed the eighth-most points per game last season; this year, they’re giving up the third-most. Their pass defense has been equally dreadful—after ranking 11th-worst in passing yards allowed per game last year, they now sit at second-worst in 2025.
For fantasy managers, this matchup is as good as it gets. Opposing WR1s have shredded the Bengals over the past three weeks. Matthew Golden (86 yards), Amon-Ra St. Brown (100), and Courtland Sutton (81) all cleared the 80-yard mark—setting the stage for another big game from Metcalf. Senior Expert Shawn Childs projects Metcalf to produce six catches for 84 yards, and a touchdown. That would equal just north of 20 fantasy points in PPR formats, making him a must-start option.